Former St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels half and fullback Jai Field has signed a new two-year extension with the Wigan Warriors.

Field, a Wollongong junior, made his NRL debut at the age of just 19 during the 2017 season, but struggled to crack a consistent place with the Dragons in first-grade.

After three frustrating years and just 11 appearances to his name, he moved to the Parramatta Eels during 2020 where he managed another six games.

With it not working out either, Field made the leap to England and the Wigan Warriors. More frustration bubbled along during 2021 after a horror spell with injuries, but 2022 saw Field hit the field, and after just eight games, he is leading the Man of Steel race, leading the competition in various key statistics including line breaks and metres gained after a wonder start to the season.

It has taken little to no time for the club to lock him up long-term, despite Field likely garnering plenty of interest from NRL clubs after he was reportedly on the radar for many NRL clubs earlier this year.

He told the club that it was an easy decision to extend his contract however.

"Last year we all know what happened but it's pleasing to have the start I've had so far," Field said.

"I had a great pre-season, got my body right ... I've hit the ground running and it's definitely pleasing to have started the season in that way."

Wigan are currently equal at the top of the league with St Helens, who are aiming for a fourth-straight Super League title.