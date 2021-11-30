Former St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels' half Jai Field is reportedly set for a return to the NRL in 2022.

The talented Wollongong-born half was never able to properly make it during his first stint in the NRL.

Seemingly underutilized by the Dragons between 2017 and 2019, playing just 11 games, he then shifted to the Parramatta Eels where he managed six games during the 2020 season as something of a back up option.

However, being unable to crack the Parramatta first-grade side on a consistent basis, the now 24-year-old was released at the end of the season and joined the Wigan Warriors for a stint in the English Super League.

In one of the Super League's best teams, he has struggled with injury, missing five months of action due to a hamstring injury.

A strong running and kicking game are highlights of the skillset Field possesses, once making him one of the most talked about juniors in the game.

Now, Wide World of Sports' The Mole is reporting that Field is on the radar of multiple NRL clubs.

While it hasn't been revealed which ones are interested, Field is believed to be off-contract at Wigan and without a spot for the 2022 season.

The NRL would enable him to return to Australia, and plenty of clubs could use a player with Field's talents. The Newcastle Knights are one such club following the release of Mitchell Pearce, while other clubs in the Sydney area - including the Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs and even old clubs the Dragons and Eels could use Field as a backup option to what they currently have on the park.