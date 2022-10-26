Dylan Napa has sensationally been told to find a new club for next season by his current side, the Catalan Dragons, despite being under-contract for 2023.

The NRL premiership-winner joined the Super League club this season following a three-year stint at Canterbury, where he collected the wooden spoon last season. The front-rower was included in Cook Islands' 24-man squad for the World Cup, however he's yet to crack the 17.

The 29-year-old signed a two-year deal with Catalans in November last year, and was set to reunite with Roosters teammate Siosiua Taukeiaho in 2023, however French newspaper L'Independant is reporting that Napa has been asked to find a new home.

Catalans' head coach, former Roosters assistant Steve McNamara, reportedly wants to move Napa on to free up money for the 2023 season, with up to four players being eyed off by the French club.

Former NRL player Josh Drinkwater has also been told the same by the Dragons, with L'Independant reporting that “(Catalans) management told Dylan Napa and Josh Drinkwater that they would not be retained despite a year of contract, which brings the number of departures to twelve pending the recruitment of three to four additional players.”

Napa was slapped with nine games worth of suspension this season, five for striking in July and four after being sent off in the season opener.

Napa is set to join the likes of Sam Casino, Dean Whare and Joe Chan, who are all departing Catalans for greener pastures next year.

The former Queensland representative may remain in the Super League with a rival club in 2023 or chase an NRL return, however it's all but certain that the fiery front-rower will be saying au revoir to Catalans in the coming months.