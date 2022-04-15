Off-contract Dragons forward Tariq Sims has stated "anything is possible" ahead of a critical campaign for the 208-game veteran.

Sims has long had his future in the Red V placed with uncertainty, having initially been made available to assess his options elsewhere as early as September last year.

The decision sparked interest from across the league as the New South Wales representative weighed up his future at Kogarah, eventually deciding to remain with St George Illawarra for the 2022 season.

With external interest present and Dragons coach Anthony Grifin opting to leave Sims out of his side's season opener against the Warriors, the Fiji international has faced twists and turns throughout the past several months.

Sims has featured in all four matches since his shock omission, a run that hasn't warranted a win following their 28-16 Round 1 victory as he and the Dragons look to return to winning ways.

Despite this, Sims has remained confident in his own ability to play at his best this season, with the 32-year-old "firing on all cylinders".

“I'm nowhere near the end," Sims told media this week.

"I'm probably the fittest and strongest that I've ever been in my whole career.

"It's no secret the start of my career was injury plagued, but that's given me the longevity I've needed to stay in the game.

"I've taken the licks with suspension as well, so that has sort of taught me to be able to adjust and last as long as I have in the NRL. I'm firing on all cylinders to be brutally honest."

Sims will start the second-row for the third straight week as he faces his former club Newcastle in Wollongong on Sunday, before matches with the Roosters, Tigers and Storm in the succeeding weeks.

Melbourne have been the side strongly tied to Sims' services, with a move to Victoria having been flagged as a likely outcome for the former Cowboy and Knight.

Despite the suggestions Sims is nearing the exit at the Dragons, the Gerringong native hasn't ruled out remaining at the club for 2023.

"Anything is possible," Sims said on potentially remaining with the Dragons past 2022.

“You go out there and play as a hard as you can for a team and when your time comes, your time comes.

"All I can control is how good I am playing, what I am doing for the boys and how I am approaching training and making sure we are going out there to win footy games."

Sims has appeared in 110 NRL matches for the Dragons since moving from Newcastle in 2016, having played 98 games between stints with the Knights and Cowboys after making his league debut in 2011.