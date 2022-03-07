The St George Illawarra Dragons are set to provide one of the biggest shocks when team lists for Round 1 are officially revealed on Tuesday afternoon, with Tariq Sims reportedly to be left out.

The Dragons will commence their season on the Sunshine Coast against the New Zealand Warriors, with Sims - who is set to leave the club at the end of the year having not been offered a new deal to remain in red and white - likely to be left out by coach Anthony Griffin.

Griffin, who has just has an option in his contract triggered meaning he will remain with the joint venture until at least the end of 2023, is in his second season in charge of the Dragons.

Sims missed both trials, however, is now fit and was expected to be named, however, has missed selection, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting the veteran was overlooked in the starting team for Jack Bird and Jaydn Su'A, while Jack Gosiewski will take up a spot on the bench.

Joining Sims in the out list will be George Burgess, with the duo to both likely to play reserve grade when the Dragons play the Eels in Wollongong on Saturday afternoon, although Sims may yet be included in the squad to travel north.

Bird being selected in the back row for the Dragons likely means Jack de Belin will retain his place at lock, despite most speculation pointing towards him shifting up to prop, with Bird playing in the number 13 jumper.

That appears to not be the case though, with Blake Lawrie's starting partner in the front row now up in the air, although likely to be one of Francis Molo or Aaron Woods.

The Dragons game against the Warriors kicks off at 5:30pm (AEDT) - 4:30pm (local time) on Saturday.

