Anthony Milford may have played his last game for the Broncos after it was revealed he will face surgery on his injured knee.

Journalist Mark Gottlieb has reported that Milford’s knee injury will likely see him miss the next month, meaning his Brisbane career could be over.

“(Milford) Will undergo surgery on a knee injury and be sidelined for a month”.

“Out of favour and now injured – time is running out for Milford to get back in the side before his contract runs out. He might’ve played his last game for the Broncos,” tweeted Gottlieb.

Milford has found himself unable to lock down a place in Kevin Walters‘ side despite his huge pay packet. Milford is earning reportedly near $1 million for this season.

His current deal expires at the end of the season and it looks increasingly likely Milford will seek pastures new at season’s end.

It is expected Milford will return for rounds 17-18 and the Broncos may be more willing to commit to the future at that point of the season. The looming returns of Karmichael Hunt and Kotoni Staggs may also keep Milford out.

Milford has been dropped twice this season and wasn’t a part of the squad at all for the Broncos round 13 loss to the Dragons.