Canterbury Bulldogs star five-eighth Matt Burton has reportedly attracted the interest of another suitor as his future at Belmore continues to be clouded in uncertainty.

Still contracted for another two seasons until the end of 2027, multiple rumours have emerged over the past four weeks that he could potentially depart the club earlier than expected.

A two-time NSW Blues representative and five-time international for Australia, the 25-year-old has been one of the club's best players since his arrival in 2022 and helped turn the club around, which has seen them go from the bottom of the ladder to premiership contenders.

However, this hasn't stopped him from continually being linked with a move away from the Blue and Whites.

Linked with both the North Queensland Cowboys and Perth Bears, The Daily Telegraph has reported that the Gold Coast Titans have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Burton as they prepare for life under Josh Hannay.

The interest in Burton from the Titans comes as they are on the lookout for a new playmaker following the retirement of Kieran Foran and look to move off the bottom of the ladder where they finished second-last in the 2025 NRL season.

RELATED: FOUR potential landing spots for Matt Burton

First linked with a move away from Belmore a month ago, rumours surrounding his future have continued to ramp up since the club's GM of Football Phil Gould revealed that Lachlan Galvin and Mitchell Woods are likely to be the team's long-term pairing in the halves.

“We're delighted to have him (Galvin) on our books. We took the opportunity when it arose. It came out of the blue,” Gould said about Galvin on 100% Footy.

“Now it's led to this media barrage, and a lot of it has been childish and extremely unfair.

“He's never played halfback in any junior football whatsoever. So, it was a big ask from him and I think he's done an outstanding job.”