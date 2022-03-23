League pundit and player manager Braith Anasta has claimed that his star client, Cameron Munster, has a "big decision" to make regarding his playing future beyond the end of this season.

Munster, 27, is currently in the penultimate year of his multi-million dollar deal with the Melbourne Storm, however, with the Rockhampton product being offered an attractive lure to join Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins, the playmaker's future remains ambiguous.

According to reports, Munster was told by the Storm that he had until Wednesday of this week to ink an extension with the purple-clad club, but, with pen meet yet to meet paper, this deadline has been extended.

With fellow Storm stars Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant on the verge of agreeing to terms on their own respectively rich deals, there remains a sentiment that cap space could soon be at a premium at AAMI Park.

As reported by Fox Sports, Grant looks likely to shake hands on a deal that will see him extend his stay until the end of 2025 and earn within the vicinity of $1 million across the final pair of campaigns.

Meanwhile, Hughes can expect to earn $800,000 a season while being kept under lock and key by the Craig Bellamy-led club for the next five seasons.

Speaking on NRL360 on Wednesday night, Anasta stressed that although Munster had not met his initial deadline and that the ball had been rolling on the aforementioned rake and half's respective deals, Munster would not be rushed - irrespective of any attention from Redcliffe.

“For Cameron to stay, and you’ve got to understand he’s not off contract until the end of next year so there’s no real hurry for Cameron to sign anything,” the ex-Bulldog, Rooster and Tiger claimed.

“If he does stay he’ll have to take a big pay cut, so that’s for him to decide and for us to decide in the short term but he won’t be hurrying into anything.

“He’s in a great headspace at the moment, physically and mentally he’s the best he’s ever felt.

“I haven’t (spoken to the Dolphins) but I’ve heard noise there’s interest there - and why wouldn’t there be?”

With Hughes, Grant and a litany of other stars across the league now off the table, Bennett's recruitment push has hit a snag - with Munster and Ponga now seen as the only true marquee options left to chase.

Munster and Melbourne will face fellow finals fancies Parramatta at AAMI Park on Saturday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 pm AEDT.