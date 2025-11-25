Brisbane Broncos captain Adam Reynolds has responded to reports linking him with a shock switch to his former club, the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

One of several Broncos players who are off-contract at the end of next season, the future of Reynolds' playing career has been up in the air, with many expecting him to retire in 2026 after the club signed Jonah Pezet to lead them into the next era.

While he has yet to make up a decision on whether he will hang up the boots or not, whispers emerged linking the 35-year-old with a stunning switch to the Rabbitohs for the 2027 NRL season to once again play under Wayne Bennett.

However, the veteran halfback has confirmed that he has had no such communication with the Heffron-based side.

"No, it's just rumours. You know how media works, they like to get stories out there and whatnot," the Broncos skipper said on The Today Show.

"There's been no communication at all. I'm a Bronco through and through. Love the club up here and looking to have success again next year."

The confirmation from Reynolds comes as the two-time premiership winner hopes to deliver back-to-back titles to the Brisbane Broncos in 2026, who enter the competition as the heavy favourites alongside the Melbourne Storm.

Although he sustained a calf injury during the 2025 NRL Grand Final, he admitted that it has been fully healed and will be ready to enter pre-season training on December 12 and be ready for Round 1.

"I am feeling really good. I have been running a fair bit in the off-season and playing Oztag as well with my daughters which is quite fun," he told AAP.

"I am back to 100 per cent and ready to get into it. I am back (at training) on December 12."