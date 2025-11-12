Two weeks after admitting that he is open to a club switch for the 2027 season, Brisbane Broncos captain and veteran halfback Adam Reynolds has reportedly found himself linked with a move to a Sydney club.

One of several Broncos players who are off-contract at the end of next season, the future of Reynolds' playing career has been up in the air, with many expecting him to retire in 2026 after the club signed Jonah Pezet to lead them into the next era.

Yet to decide on whether he will hang up the boots or not, the 35-year-old has now been linked with a bombshell switch which would see him return to his former stomping grounds, the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

"Adam Reynolds is looking to extend his playing career beyond next season, but it won't be with the Brisbane Broncos," The Triple M Whisper said in a segment on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Tarsh & Woodsy.

"With Jonah Pezet joining the Broncos in 2027, I'm hearing Wayne Bennett wants to bring Reyno back home to the Rabbitohs."

A two-time premiership winner, this isn't the first time Reynolds has been linked with a move away from Brisbane.

Before inking a one-year extension with them for the 2026 season, he came close to signing with the Wests Tigers, which would have seen him reunite with former CEO Shane Richardson.

"I still haven't come to terms or come to an agreement where I am going to finish up, I don't know," Reynolds told Fox Sports in October.

"If I am playing good football next year and I'm fit and healthy and enjoying myself, I don't see a reason to end that.

"I am just focused on next year, getting myself right to go again, and that will sort itself out throughout the season."