Brisbane Broncos captain Adam Reynolds has revealed that the 2026 season may not be his final one in the NRL, and has left the door open to playing elsewhere beyond Red Hill.\n\nThe 35-year-old halfback signed a one-year extension earlier this year, which was widely expected to be his last playing deal before transitioning into a coaching role at the Broncos.\n\nHowever, Reynolds now says his future remains undecided and that if his body holds up, he'll consider playing on into 2027, even if it's with another club.\n\n“I still haven't come to terms or come to an agreement where I am going to finish up, I don't know,” Reynolds told Fox Sports.\n\n“If I am playing good football next year and I'm fit and healthy and enjoying myself, I don't see a reason to end that.”\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_113706" align="alignnone" width="1024"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 07: Adam Reynolds passes the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at the Clive Berghofer Centre on February 07, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nReynolds will be 36 when his current deal expires and has battled multiple injuries in recent years, including his last major setback in the 2023 grand-final win over the Storm.\n\nStill, the veteran playmaker insists his decision will hinge on performance, not age.\n\n“I am just focused on next year, getting myself right to go again and that will sort itself out throughout the season.”\n\nHis comments come amid uncertainty over Brisbane's roster plans.\n\nThe Broncos have already secured Jonah Pezet, who will spend 2026 with Parramatta before joining the club in 2027, a move that could affect the cap space available to re-sign Reynolds.\n\n“Jonah Pezet is a great young kid from all I've heard, but we've got Coby Black here as well, Reynolds said.\n\n“Competition is important in squads and you need that to be successful.\n\n“It'd be great to see those two competing, whether I am here or somewhere else I don't know.”\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_225035" align="alignnone" width="2560"] MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Jonah Pezet of the Storm trains during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at AAMI Park on September 11, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nShould Reynolds decide to continue beyond 2026, expansion hopefuls such as the Perth Bears are expected to show interest, while the Wests Tigers, who reportedly made a play for him previously under Benji Marshall, could again enter the frame.\n\nFor now, though, the veteran half insists his focus is on 2026 and helping Brisbane contend for another premiership before any decision is made on his future.