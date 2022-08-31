St. George Illawarra prop Aaron Woods could be set to remain in Wollongong in 2023, after reportedly activating a clause in his contract over the weekend.

Woods, who only penned a one-year deal with the Red V at the start of the season, had initially been touted to rejoin his former club, the Wests Tigers, in 2023, however it's seemingly more and more likely that the former Kangaroo will wear the red-and-white next season.

The secret clause that has been reported to be in Woods' contract automatically triggers a one-year extension in his favour, provided that the front-rower features in 75 per cent of games for the Dragons throughout the season, making '18 games' the magical number for the middle forward.

Journalist Michelle Bishop revealed the contract details on SEN over the weekend.

"On Sunday, against his former club, he (Woods) will play his 18th game, and that's enough to activate a 12-month deal with the club for 2023," Bishop said on air.

"So whether he stays or whether he goes, he's definitely guaranteed to remain in the NRL."

While the option is in his favour, Woods can still opt to decline the contract if he can find a better deal elsewhere, with the Wests Tigers the only known club to have shown interest in the journeyman.

The front-rower has been named on the bench for the Red V's final match of the season, bringing up his 19th game of the season as he decides whether or not this Saturday's clash against Brisbane will be his final in the red-and-white.