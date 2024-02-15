Rugby league is back!!!

Although we've only seen the one trial game to date, the greatest game of all is back and I could not be happier.

Earlier in the week I put it all on the line by making 30 "fearless" (some more-so than others) and today I will add another ten.

Here are ten further NRL predictions for the 2024 season.

20. Roosters return to top four

The Roosters were objectively terrible in 2023 yet were still a play away from making a preliminary final.

They've recruited two genuine game changers in Dom Young and Spencer Leniu. They instantly become a far more dangerous prospect.

Joey Manu, Angus Crichton and Joseph Suaalii will all be looking to exit the club, and code, on a high.

I can't see any way, disaster aside, that the Roosters don't finish firmly in the top four this season.

One through 17 they have arguably the third or fourth best roster. 2023s "failure" will soon be but a distant memory.

19. Newcastle to miss finals

For two thirds of the 2023 season the Newcastle Knights were awful. In Round 17 they sat five competition points outside of the top eight in 14th.

What happened next completely glossed over the Knights dire start, and rightfully so.

Kalyn Ponga won a Dally M medal in under 10 rounds of football as he went on an unbelievable tear. Dom Young, Greg Marzhew and Bradman Best become temporary immortals.

Dom Young has since exited the club while Ponga would need to summon dark magic to repeat his blistering late 2023 form.

Newcastle are a very good side but there are eight better. They need someone in the spine to go with their magician number one or they'll miss Finals.

18. Bronson Xerri scores a try on his NRL return

Full disclosure, I put this part of the list together prior to the first trial. Given Xerri's performance, this now seems less "fearless".

I'll stick with it as I fully expect the speedster to return to his best sooner than later, but I'll expand it to be "Xerri owns centre position".

Despite being all heart, Conor Tracey cannot do the things Xerri does. Xerri is lightning quick, has a brilliant step and can draw and pass.

Tracey's injury has opened up the centre spot, which is super unfortunate as Tracey will need to bide his time to see it again.

Xerri is a freak. He made an awful decision but football wise, he is a talent and will thrive on his return.

17. Zac Lomax a success in a new position

For the sake of both the Dragons an Lomax himself, this absolutely has to come true.

Despite talks he would train and run out in the number one early in the Dragons season, it looks as though the Dragons ace will shift to the wing for 2024.

Make no mistake, Lomax has unlimited potential. He's the most talented back wearing Red V. I stand very firmly by this.

His 2023 was an absolute mess. A highly disorganised coach ruined his confidence, and make him a scapegoat. The Dragons best footy came with Lomax back in his preferred spot and side of the field.

Flanagan knows what he is doing and has surely seen something to indicate Lomax will kill it on the wing. I agree. His kick returns should be gold.

16. Jaxson Paulo wins Manly wing battle

One of the signings that slipped under the radar for 2024 was that of Jaxson Paulo to the Sea Eagles.

The former Bunny and Rooster has over 50 NRL games, and 25 tries to his name. He is a more than handy pickup.

Manly were so confident in their new man that they let Christian Tuipulotu cross the bridge and land at the Dragons.

That vacant wing spot looks a straight shootout between Paulo and fellow recruit Tommy Talau.

For mine, Paulo is the man for the job. Nothing against Talau, I'm just an unashamed fan of Paulo and believe we'll see his best footy in Manly colours.

15. Sharks don't win a finals game

As a fan of the club, this hurts to type but the evidence is just too strong to say anything else.

For the record I believe Cronulla will finish in the bottom half of the top eight and probably face the likes of Souths or the Warriors.

Unless the likes of a Kayal Iro or Kade Dykes hit their straps super quickly, the side is exactly what it was last year.

The Sharks are better than half the competition but are a far way off the genuine top four.

The arrival of Addin Fonua-Blake will change everything in 2025 but 2024 looks like a copy and paste year in the Shire.

14. Warriors unearth a star in Ali Leiataua

The Warriors have a special talent in 21 year-old Ali Leiataua.

I am literally watching his NSW Cup highlight video as I type this and I am happy to proclaim that he is too good for the reserve grade competition.

A member of the NSW Cup team of the year in the centres, it's a matter of when and not if Leiataua becomes a regular fixture in the top grade.

He may have to bide his time but the fact the club re-signed him late last year shows they believe he will be one to watch.

I expect him to add to his one NRL appearance before too long. A big trial performance this weekend may even see him move up the pecking order and join RTS in the centres.

13. Tevita Tatola to be selected for NSW

There's a new era for the NSW Blues. Michael Maguire has promised to pick on form, and with a plan, something his predecessor seemed to have an allergy of.

Souths big man Tevita Tatola was in blistering man to start the season in 2023 but was never in the Origin conversation.

2024 will be his year. I expect the Souths monster to become one of the game's top middle men and made his Origin debut in the first or second game.

It is time for the Blues to move on from the tried, tested and didn't work outs and move into a new era.

Tatola will be a big piece in that new era.

12. Cowboys to move on from Chad Townsend

Those unlucky enough to follow me on social media will know I share a love/hate relationship with the Sharks premiership winning number seven.

These are the facts. Chad Townsend is 33 years of age, on an eye watering wage and is far from an elite halfback.

The Cowboys simply must move on from the Chad.

They broke the bank to retain the supremely talented, and much younger, Tom Dearden. It is Dearden's team now.

Whether Jake Clifford emerges as the halves partner, or the club look outside their current ranks, a change is needed up north.

11. Selwyn Cobbo has a monster season in the centres

It would take someone far more talented than I to frame an argument that losing Herbie Farnworth is a good thing.

I can however find a silver lining in the move. That silver lining being Selwyn Cobbo's increased involvement moving forward.

Cobbo is an excitement machine. He can do some amazing things. His end to 2023 was amazing. Unfortunately though, he can sometimes go missing.

A move into the centres will see his defensive workload lift and will absolutely see him receive more ball.

I have no doubt this will help unlock his ridiculous level of potential and turn him into a megastar. $20 says there's a Greg Inlis comparison within the first month.