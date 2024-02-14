It's all very real now. We've enjoyed our first team list Tuesday and the NRL's return is just weeks away.

Prior to the season kicking off, it is fun to put it all on the line with some predictions.

Some will land, most will miss but most importantly of all it is important to remember that these are just for fun and should not be taken in any other way.

Following on from earlier in this week's Part 1 we present part two of our 50 "fearless" predictions for 2024:

40. Wests Tigers rise

This is a can't miss prediction (almost) as the Tigers finished last in 2023 and can't possibly finish any lower.

That said, I type this with genuine sincerity. The Tigers won't threaten Finals footy in 2024 but they will be a much improved side.

A host of intelligent moves, both on and more importantly off the field, have them in a position to succeed. One they haven't been in for many years now.

At board level the Tigers brass finally made the changes required. They've removed two rock blocks to success.

They've signed well, have committed to a new and talented coach and have delivered a marquee signing for 2025 and beyond. Brilliant signs in Tiger town.

39. No early-season coach sackings

Despite a host of coaches entering 2024 under pressure, I can't see any realistic way that any changes are made in the early to mid season.

Luke Brooks signing has taken pressure off Anthony Siebold while Jason Demetriou and Brad Arthur will be given the season to right the wrongs of 2023.

Ricky Stuart and Cameron Ciraldo enter the season under the most scrutiny but Canberra have tied themselves to Ricky Stuart, seemingly for life.

Meanwhile Ciraldo will surely be given the season, a number of new recruits, to turn it around.

Only an 0-10 start at Manly, Canberra or the Dogs could prompt an early coaching move. I absolutely cannot see that happening.

38. Bradman Best to become NSW mainstay

Fresh off extending his stay in the Hunter until the end of 2027, Bradman Best is set to become one of the game's premier centres.

So much so that he will become the first centre picked for the NSW Blues this year and for the forseable future.

I'm fully aware of the existence of both Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell but let's be 100% frank here, the chance of both being available are slim.

Even if they are both fit and firing, NSW have to move away from trying to fit six fullbacks into the backline, instead picking a genuine centre.

I'll get boo'ed and jeered but Bradman really is set to become the Best!

37. AJ Brimson a success at centre

Sticking with the centres, AJ Brimson's full-time move into the centres will prove a success for both club and player.

Brimson, when fit, has been the Titans best for a few seasons now. Unfortunately he just seems unable to stay healthy.

The fact that Jayden Campbell absolutely demands selection also makes the move an easy one.

Brimson was brilliant for QLD when picked out wide while Campbell is the prototype of what you want in a young fullback.

Only injury can stop this move from being an overwhelming success.

36. Storm win the Shawn Blore-Justin Olam trade

I do love a spicy rugby league "trade". By this I mean a straight swap of players between clubs.

Make no mistake, I believe Justin Olam to be a great pickup for the Tigers. He'll add size, power and experience to a young backline.

That said, I never doubt Craig Bellamy when it comes to these decisions. He deemed Olam surplus to requirements and held out for the Shaun Blore signing before releasing his centre.

Melbourne have a long history of turning handy footballers into stars. Nick Meaney is the most recent.

Both teams will benefit from this move but I expect Blore to emerge as something special by the end of 2024.

35. Taniela Paseka and Toafofoa Sipley become new "bash bros"

In Paseka and Sipley, the Manly Sea Eagles have the game's next great prop duo.

Although most predicted sides call for Josh Aloai to start with one of either Paseka or Sipley coming off the bench, I'm 100% leading with both monster props.

I am loathe to compare players to others but I am confident in proclaiming these two the competition's new "bash bros".

Both are weapons on either side of the ball and should help lay an almighty platform for the new Cherry-Evans/Brooks combo.

Exciting times north of the Bridge.

34. Warriors repeat 2023 heroics

How satisfying was it to finally witness the Warriors consistently playing to their potential?

Any team featuring Shaun Johnson is going to be fun to watch, but the 2023 Warriors were all time entertainers.

The big question though is, can they do it again?

History suggests probably not but I am here to proclaim that they can, and will.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's return will provide so much, both on and off the field. They are way to talented to fall back to the pack after a brilliant 2023.

33. The Cowboys to finish as the fourth best QLD side

Before Cowboys fans run at me, one of the four sides has to be the lowest finish QLD side on the table. I believe it will be the Cowboys.

The Dolphins are a much better side heading into the new season while the Des Hasler introduction will list the Titans. The Broncos are clearly favourited to finish highest on the ladder.

Most fans outside of those four fanbases will care, rightfully so, but there's a QLD rivalry up there that we southerners just can't understand.

I'm not saying the Cowboys are going to be that bad, but I'm not expecting them to be all that good either.

I don't see them being dragged into the battle at the bottom of the table but I'll predict they finish a game, and position, behind the Titans.

32. Joseph Manu breaks Roosters hearts

This is both a positive and a negative for Roosters fans as I am expecting Joey Manu to have his best season to date.

Lock him in for the Dally M team of the year right now as he exits the greatest game of all on top of the world.

This will of course break the hearts of Roosters fans with the megastar centre set to announce he is on his way to that other code.

I really feel like the Roosters missed a trick by not ensuring him he'd be the starting fullback, and paying him as such, from 2025.

He'll be back, in the tri-colours, one day but they will likely miss the very peak of his incredible powers.

31. New NRLW Finalists

The 2024 NRLW season will see a side make their Finals debut.

Whether that be the Raiders or the Sharks, we'll have to wait and see. It could be both!

The Roosters, Knights and Broncos will enter next season as the runaway three to beat, with the Titans, Raiders and Sharks right behind.

I'll put it all on the line and say Emma Tonegato leads her Sharks to their maiden Finals appearance but their is nothing between them and their Canberra counterparts.

Cowboys and Tigers fans will hope that their side is the one making their first Finals run.