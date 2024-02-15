With the NRL season drawing every closer, the excitement is building.

With new seasons brings new hope, new dawns and new chances to make yourself look like a fool.

I choose the latter in that I am putting it on the line and naming 50 fearless predictions.

Parts one and two are up here if you want to keep me honest.

For today though, here are ten more predictions to add to the list for the 2024 season:

30. There will be a worse off-field incident than the Broncos dust up

I am, unfortunately, fairly confident that something worse will occur off the field in 2024 than the most recent "scandal".

For those who haven't seen, there's a couple of videos doing the rounds of a few of the Broncos boys partying a little too hard.

There was three-fifths of nothing in it, but it's still hardly the look you want for your captain and vice captain a few days before the pre-season officially starts.

Unfortunately there is something, each and every year. It wouldn't be a Rugby League season without it.

Hopefully this time next year we're looking back at the Broncs incident as the most "serious" off-field goings on all year.

29. We lose another star to rugby union

I am loathe to talk about the other code but the fact is they're after NRL talent.

With a home World Cup in the next cycle, and interest in the sport at an all time low, ARU powerbrokers will be looking for a quick fix.

They have the money to launch a raid on the NRL's huge talent pool and also have the carrots of a Lions tour and home World Cup to dangle.

The last time rugby fell off the radar they chased three of our game's biggest name wingers. All three became stars in the 15-man game.

I fully expect a similar raid this time around. We'll lose at least one star player.

28. Josh Schuster nails down second row spot

I am an unashamed fan of Josh Schuster but never for a second did I believe he would be anything other than a second rower... yet!

Now that the Sea Eagles have signed Luke Brooks to partner Dally Cherry-Evans, Schuster can move back to the second row.

I believe he'll have a monster year out wide.

Daly Cherry-Evans has a few years left in him. Perhaps Schuster can give the five-eighth role another crack then.

For now though, as a wide-running second rower with an offload and some ball-playing ability, he'll be a weapon for Manly.

27. Jack Wighton into the halves by round ten

The Bunnies are entering 2024 with big expectations. Former Dally M medalist Jack Wighton's arrival means this club now has a roster capable of winning it all.

The aforementioned Wighton was signed to start the season in the centres but I expect him to move into the halves by Round 10.

If Cody Walker is injured and misses round one, Wighton will be the most likely to wear the six, but I'm not counting this.

Lachlan Ilias is the most under pressure player heading into 2024. If the Bunnies start slowly, he will make way for the rep regular.

Campbell Graham's long-term injury is the only thing that may delay this and prove me wrong. Wighton may be needed out wide without the Bunnies main three-quarter available.

26. Jada Taylor emerges as NRLW's newest superstar

Call me bias, I do not care. The Sharks have a genuine superstar in the making in their young fullback Jada Taylor.

Taylor rose to viral fame via her 108 metre solo try in the women's Under 19s Origin a few years back and was very good in her first NRLW campaign.

Shark's megastar Emma Tonegato has seemingly taken the young prodigy under her wing.

Injury stalled her first full NRLW season and it is no coincidence that the Sharks season really kicked into high gear as Taylor put together a few games in a row.

Some of the game's biggest starts wear the number one. I expect Taylor's name to rise and join them by October.

25. A US born player signs a development deal

The NRL is aggressively entering the American marketplace in 2024.

The code is taking two marquee fixtures across the world to open the season. They're also holding a combine.

It is here where I expect an American born player will be unearthed and ultimately sign a development deal, or NSW Cup contract.

We're a few years off finding a genuine NRL ready talent from the old U S of A, but it will happen.

Just look at how many supreme, college athletes fail to make their chosen sport at the professional level. You can't convince me one doesn't find his way into rugby league.

24. Des Hasler's era off to slow start

Des Hasler's arrival, rightly, has fans on the holiday strip very excited for what is to come.

Better results are ahead of them but Titans fans will have to be patient as the club is set to start the 2024 season slowly.

Superstar David Fifita's return from a pec tear is reportedly set for either round four or five.

Jayden Campbell, the club's first choice fullback, will also miss the start of the season as he recovers from a dislocated patella.

Keano Kini will likely start the season in the fullback role while the returning Beau Fermor will slightly ease the pain of the Fifita loss.

New systems take time and with two of his genuine stars out for a month to start the season, it will be slowing going for Des and his new boys.

23. Parramatta return to the top eight

I was far more confident in this prediction when I originally made it a few weeks ago.

That said, I'm sticking with it. There is just too much talent in the halves and up front in this side to miss the Finals for a second straight season.

Dylan Edwards and Mitch Moses are an elite halve's partnership. You have to believe Edwards learned a valuable lesson last year also.

Up front they have two weapon starting props while Shaun Lane's return makes them way more potent out wide.

If they can uncover a try scoring centre then there is no reason they shouldn't outlast the sides around them to finish eighth.

22. Ryan Papenhuyzen stays injury free

This is more a plea than a prediction but surely 2024 is the season Ryan Papenhuyzen's bad luck ends.

Having spent the better part of two seasons recovering from serious injury, he will run out tonight for the first trial.

Expect a slow but steady return to his best.

I think I speak for every single NRL fan out there when I say I hope he gets through and lines up for round one.

Papenhuyzen has done the work through two difficult rehabs. He deserves a brilliant season and I expect we'll see just that.

21. NRL to close boxing loophole

Tevita Pangai Jr will make a complete mockery of the NRL contract set up if he returns to the game just months after "retiring".

I am all for allowing players to change their mind but he walked out on the Bulldogs to chase a boxing career.

Without even making the walk once he looks set to return to rugby league via the Broncos.

I guarantee you the Bulldogs would be kicking up an almighty stink if they weren't breathing a sigh of relief to move his ridiculous salary off their books.

It will only take one such incident for the NRL to act and ensure a faux retirement to box can't be used to void contracts.