The 2025 Pacific Championships are approaching, and once again, the three nations of Cook Islands, Fiji and Papua New Guinea will compete in the Pacific Bowl with the chance to advance to the Pacific Cup next year.

After a disappointing campaign in 2024, which saw them lose to Papua New Guinea, Fiji Bati will be aiming to bounce back with authority this year and is set to enter with a strong squad.

Unavailable last year, Wests Tigers duo Apisai Koroisau and Jahream Bula are set to headline the squad alongside teammate Sunia Turuva.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Montoya and Viliame Kikau are set to fit into the squad if they are fit to play - they both recently picked up minor injuries during the 2025 NRL Finals series.

Fiji will be hoping to have the two Saifiti brothers available for selection after they committed to playing with them at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC), whilst Manly Sea Eagles youngster Caleb Navale and Simione Laifai are ones to watch if given the chance to perform.

They will be without winger Maika Sivo who ruptured his ACL at the start of the season and dual-code star Mark Nawaqanitawase who all but certain to be picked by the Kangaroos for their tour of England.

2025 Fiji Predicted Squad

1. Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers)

2. Sunia Turuva (Wests Tigers)

3. Semi Valemei (Castleford Tigers)

4. Mikaele Ravalawa (Castleford Tigers)

5. Marcelo Montoya (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

6. Brandon Wakeham (Manly Sea Eagles)

7. Kurt Donoghoe (The Dolphins)

8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Gold Coast Titans)

9. Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers)

10. Daniel Saifiti (The Dolphins)

11. Viliame Kikau (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

12. Kitione Kautoga (Parramatta Eels)

13. Caleb Navale (Manly Sea Eagles)

Interchange

14. Penioni Tagituimua (Kaiviti Silktails)

15. Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm)

16. Simione Laiafi (Manly Sea Eagles)

17. Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

Reserves

18. Jethro Rinakama (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

19. Joe Lovodua (Doncaster RLFC)

20. Ben Nakubuwai (Norths Devils)

21. Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants)