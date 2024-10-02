The NRL Dally M team of the year has been confirmed, with only two players included from the top ten in the medal race that was won by Jahrome Hughes.

Hughes, who won the Dally M by a single vote ahead of James Tedesco who was also included, had a staring season and was the obvious inclusion at halfback.

Elsewhere in the team, no team had more than one player included apart from minor premiers the Melbourne Storm and their grand final opposition the Penrith Panthers. Hughes is joined in the side by hooker Harry Grant and second-rower Eliesa Katoa, while at Penrith, Brian To'o on the wing had yet another inclusion, joined by lock Isaah Yeo.

The St George Illawarra Dragons, Dolphins, Canterbury Bulldogs, North Queensland Cowboys, Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters were the other NRL teams to have players included in the side.

NRL Dally M Team of the Year

Fullback: James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

Wingers: Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons) and Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

Centres: Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins)

Five-eighth: Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

Halfback: Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

Props: Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders) and Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

Hooker: Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Second-rowers: Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters) and Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

Lock: Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)