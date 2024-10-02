Stephen Crichton of the Canterbury Bulldogs and Tiana Penitani of the Cronulla Sharks have been named the NRL and NRLW captains of the year respectively.

Crichton has had an outstanding year for the Bulldogs.

Becoming one of the most important players at the club in his first season since switching from the Penrith Panthers, the star centre led the Bulldogs back to the finals for the first time in eight years.

"It's obviously very special. I definitely wouldn't be in this position without Cam and the boys in our team. Cam has trusted me to lead the boys out and set an example," Crichton said at the ceremony.

"I'm lost for words. I have been apart of some pretty successful teams as well, learnt from the best, and took those lessons into this year alongside a lot of good leaders at the Dogs as well."

Penitani, on the other hand, has led the Sharks all the way to the grand final, having an outstanding season in the NRLW, with Cronulla finishing in fourth spot at the end of the regular season and outdoing most early-season expectations.

"I'm really humbled to receive this. I just want to say congratulations to Issy and Ali as well for being nominees for this award as well. I feel fortunate to be considered in the same echelon as them," Penitani said upon receiving the award.

NRL nominees

Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

NRLW nominees

Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos)

Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

Tiana Penitani (Cronulla Sharks)