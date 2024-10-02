Craig Bellamy of the Melbourne Storm And Scott Prince of the Brisbane Broncos have been named as coaches of the year at the 2024 Dall M Medal ceremony.

While the award has become something of a most-improved award at times in recent years, this year both minor premiership winning coaches took out the award.

Bellamy's season with the Storm has been nothing short of spectacular, with the club often being without their first-choice spine but still winning the minor premiership with weeks to spare.

More Dally M news

» Men's Dally M winner

» Women's Dally M winner

» Men's team of the year

» Women's team of the year

» Rookies of the year

» Captains of the year

"My number one role is to make sure I do my job as best I can, and then hope people follow on from that," Bellamy said when he won the award.

"Obviously we are really proud of the players we produce, but we are more proud of the people we produce. Before they can be good players, they need to be good players. That's caring about the club, their teammates and what our club stands for. If we have that care for the club and for each other, we play the best footy we are capable of playing. We want good people in our organisation."

Prince, a former star player in his own right, has taken to NRLW coaching with great success.

The 44-year-old has been in charge of the Broncos since the start of 2023 and led the Broncos to the top of the table this year before they came up short in a semi-final last weekend.

"I guess I'm most proud of the girls resillience. We started the season zero and two, but turned it around with seven straight victories. We got ourselves into position to play finals footy, but just got pipped at the line," Prince said at the awards ceremony.

"So many learnings. The one thing that comes up for mine is that coaching on the grass is the easiest part, but it's the off-field stuff which is most challenging."

NRL nominees

Craig Bellamy (Melbourne Storm)

Cameron Ciraldo (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Ivan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

NRLW nominees

Scott Prince (Brisbane Broncos)

Steve Georgalis (Parramatta Eels)

Tony Herman (Cronulla Sharks)