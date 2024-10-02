Jack Bostock of the Dolphins and Kasey Reh of the St George Illawarra Dragons have been announced as the winners of the rookie of the year awards at the 2024 Dally M Medal ceremony.

It was believed by many that Kayal Iro would take out the men's rookie of the year award, however, Bostock's stunning first season at the Dolphins saw him announced.

Bostock, a towering winger, was eligible for the award after playing less than five games last season, and crossed for 14 tries in 23 games during the 2024 campaign.

"Not really. At the start, it was a bit hard getting used to playing full-time first grade coming up from QLD Cup last year, but with the calibre of players we have at the Dolphins, I was used to it by the end," Bostock said during the ceremony.

Bostock also admitted his only goal for 2025 was to continue playing consistent first-grade.

Reh made her debut for the Dragons in Round 1 of this season in the NRLW and went on to play all nine games. Starting off the bench, she would star at both hooker and in the halves before the end of the season finished.

"Honestly, I think I'm just proud to be in the position I'm in today. I am honoured to receive the award, and owe it all to the girls at the club. I love the girls and the coaching staff we have there [at the Dragons]," Reh said on winning the award after what has been a difficult year at the club which ultimately saw Jamie Soward axed.

NRL nominees

Jack Bostock (The Dolphins)

Kayal Iro (Cronulla Sharks)

Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

NRLW nominees

Evie Jones (Knights)

Kasey Reh (Dragons)

Natasha Penitani (Wests Tigers)