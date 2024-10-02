The NRLW Dally M team of the year has been confirmed, headlined by player of the year Olivia Kernick.

The Sydney Roosters' second-rower took out the Dally M award in a nail-biting count, while Abbi Church, Simaima Taufa and Lauren Brown all could have won the count with votes in the final round and also made the team of the year.

Kernick was joined in the team by a host of Roosters' players, with Isabelle Kelly, Millie Elliott and Keeley Davis all making the team.

More Dally M news

» Men's Dally M winner

» Women's Dally M winner

» Men's team of the year

» Rookies of the year

» Coaches of the year

» Captains of the year

The Brisbane Broncos had two wingers included with Julia Robinson and Stacey Waaka both making the cut, while the Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders also had two players in the side with Brown and Shannon Mato both included, and Taufa joined by Zahara Temara.

The Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle Knights were also represented in the team of the year.

NRLW Dally M Team of the Year

Fullback: Abbi Church (Parramatta Eels)

Wingers: Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos) and Stacey Waaka (Brisbane Broncos)

Centres: Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters) and Tiana Penitani (Cronulla Sharks)

Five-eighth: Zahara Temara (Canberra Raiders)

Halfback: Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans)

Props: Millie Elliott (Sydney Roosters) and Shannon Mato (Gold Coast Titans)

Hooker: Keeley Davis (Sydney Roosters)

Second-rowers: Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters) and Yasmi Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights)

Lock: Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders)