1. Let’s get the negativity out of the way earlier. This was a dire weekend of football. Only one game was close while that Knights/Cowboys stinker may have been the worst game of the season. The Tigers, Sharks and Sea Eagles all had chances to show that they were serious yet all stood and watched as their opponents all but ended their seasons.

2. Sides clinging to the “mathematical” chance are gone. No one below the Bunnies should play finals. Unfortunately one side, likely the Sharks, is going to fall over the line to simply make up the numbers come finals time.

3. That shot on Braydon Trindall is what is standing between Viliame Kikau and being the best second rower in the competition. The game was over, the ball was literally out of shot yet he couldn’t help himself but the smash the unprotected rookie off the ball. One week is an absolute blessing. Panthers fans across social media urging Kikau to “rest up” are clowns of the highest order.

4. Honestly thought we were down to a top six, then two fodder teams, only to be reminded of what the Bunnies are capable of. Yes the Sea Eagles are hardly the form team of the competition, but the 40 point demolition has to be taken notice of. 38-0 at half time, YIKES!!! Latrell Mitchell had a field day. Watch out.

5. At the opposite end of the table, the Bulldogs and Broncos have both forgotten how to win. Both sides had their games over the weekend only to forget how to Rugby League. Foran and Milford are both players supposedly earning in the areas of a million dollars a season yet can’t ice games. Neither are worth half their current deals.

6. Mitch Moses has been incredible quiet ever since I said he was the difference maker for Parra. Sigh, happens every time. Dylan Brown has honestly become the dominant half over the past few weeks. Probably since Moses returned from injury. This needs to change if the Eels are serious title contenders.

7. I’m really coming around on the Raiders. Ryan Sutton put in a monster effort on Saturday. He’s yet another piece of the puzzle. Wighton was the best player on the park for 20 minutes against the Titans and completely busted the game open. Tom Starling is holding up his position extremely well. I like what I see. They should absolutely belt the hapless Dogs this Sunday.

8. Whoever is advising Tevita Pangai Junior probably shouldn’t put his/her hand out for a pay check this week. Who greenlit the decision to allow those interviews this week?

9. Mark Nichols now has as many tries, and more try assists in 2020 than Luke Brooks. I don’t really know where I’m going with this but that’s a crazy stat!

10. Why are we acting as though we just realised the Morris twins are really good at Rugby League? Josh Morris was the Sharks best player last year and Brett Morris literally just won a Premiership. That Bondi hype train in full effect.

11. Newcastle have overcome the loss of three starting numbers nines as well as their first choice number six. Kurt Mann and Phoenix Crossland are going to have to fill the six and nine positions for potentially the season. Lino and Hoy will battle for a bench spot. I doubted McCullough, I doubted Green, I’m not going to make the same mistake this time. Newcastle are finals certainties.

12. I mentioned briefly in the rankings, but the Cowboys head coaching position is looking less enticing with every passing game. Morgan, Taumalolo, Holmes, Hess and McClean offer a brilliant core of talent, however their issues go well beyond an injury toll up north. Good luck.

13. Geoff Toovey still doesn’t have a coaching gig for 2020 and beyond. Absolutely shocked by this. What happened during his stint at Manly to make him less attractive an option as Nathan Brown and Trent Barrett? I don’t get it.

14. Congrats to Mitch Aubusson in a brilliant career. I’m glad to hear he has decided to retire as a one club man. Honestly can’t see Aubo in anything other than the tri-colour jersey. One of the most underrated players our game has ever seem.

15. Does anyone, for a second, believe that Cam Smith will ever play for the Broncos or Titans?

16. Gordon Tallis continued his brilliant run of insightful comments yesterday by saying “Minnie Mouse would tackle Maika Sivo and he’d stay down”. This after saying he would have bit Shaun Johnson harder last week. Biting is ok but staying down after being injured in a crusher is not?

17. Anyone who isn’t enjoying the Warriors recent run of good results is an enemy of Rugby League! What an effort by the team predicted to finish last by a mile. They’re a million to one to play finals footy but look the most likely of the chasing pack to cause an upset.

18. Tigers fans, how do you feel re hearing that your side is “18 months away” from being competitive? This is the third, maybe fourth false dawn at the club over the past few seasons. Some really tough decisions need to be made.

19. Reminder that the 13th placed Titans are, by far, the best team in Queensland right now.

20. Matt Nable could narrate the sun rising and setting each day and I would be extremely happy. Those promos each week and absolutely magnificent.