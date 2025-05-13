The NRL's Match Review Committee have had a second quiet week in a row, handing out only nine charged across the eight games during Round 10 of the 2025 season.

All nine players were fined, with no suspensions handed out, totalling just under $15,000 for the weekend.

Here are all the charges.

Parramatta Eels

J'maine Hopgood, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine.

The Dolphins

No charges.

Newcastle Knights

Phoenix Crossland, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.

Brodie Jones, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

Kai Pearce-Paul, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.

Gold Coast Titans

No charges.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

No charges.

Brisbane Broncos

Xavier Willison, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.

Canberra Raiders

Ethan Strange, Grade 1 dangerous throw, 2nd offence, $2500 fine.

Canterbury Bulldogs

No charges.

St George Illawarra Dragons

No charges.

New Zealand Warriors

Erin Clark, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

North Queensland Cowboys

No charges.

Penrith Panthers

No charges.

Melbourne Storm

No charges.

Wests Tigers

Alex Seyfarth, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.

Manly Sea Eagles

Nathan Brown, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine.

Cronulla Sharks

No charges.