The NRL's Match Review Committee have had a second quiet week in a row, handing out only nine charged across the eight games during Round 10 of the 2025 season.
All nine players were fined, with no suspensions handed out, totalling just under $15,000 for the weekend.
Here are all the charges.
2025-05-08T09:50:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
16
FT
20
DOL
Crowd: 11,214
Parramatta Eels
- J'maine Hopgood, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine.
The Dolphins
No charges.
2025-05-09T08:00:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
20
FT
24
GLD
Crowd: 15,193
Newcastle Knights
- Phoenix Crossland, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.
- Brodie Jones, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
- Kai Pearce-Paul, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.
Gold Coast Titans
No charges.
2025-05-09T10:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
22
FT
14
BRI
Crowd: 13,747
South Sydney Rabbitohs
No charges.
Brisbane Broncos
- Xavier Willison, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.
2025-05-10T05:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
20
FT
32
CAN
Crowd: 23,867
Canberra Raiders
- Ethan Strange, Grade 1 dangerous throw, 2nd offence, $2500 fine.
Canterbury Bulldogs
No charges.
2025-05-10T07:30:00Z
WIN Stadium
STI
14
FT
15
NZW
Crowd: 12,919
St George Illawarra Dragons
No charges.
New Zealand Warriors
- Erin Clark, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
2025-05-10T09:35:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
30
FT
30
PEN
Crowd: 19,324
North Queensland Cowboys
No charges.
Penrith Panthers
No charges.
2025-05-11T04:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
64
FT
0
WST
Crowd: 17,376
Melbourne Storm
No charges.
Wests Tigers
- Alex Seyfarth, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.
2025-05-11T06:05:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
14
FT
30
CRO
Crowd: 15,823
Manly Sea Eagles
- Nathan Brown, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine.
Cronulla Sharks
No charges.