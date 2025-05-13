The NRL's Match Review Committee have had a second quiet week in a row, handing out only nine charged across the eight games during Round 10 of the 2025 season.

All nine players were fined, with no suspensions handed out, totalling just under $15,000 for the weekend.

Here are all the charges.

Parramatta Eels

The Dolphins

No charges.

Newcastle Knights

Gold Coast Titans

No charges.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

No charges.

Brisbane Broncos

Canberra Raiders

  • Ethan Strange, Grade 1 dangerous throw, 2nd offence, $2500 fine.

Canterbury Bulldogs

No charges.

St George Illawarra Dragons

No charges.

New Zealand Warriors

  • Erin Clark, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
North Queensland Cowboys

No charges.

Penrith Panthers

No charges.

Melbourne Storm

No charges.

Wests Tigers

  • Alex Seyfarth, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.
Manly Sea Eagles

  • Nathan Brown, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine.

Cronulla Sharks

No charges.