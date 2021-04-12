South Sydney Rabbitohs 35 vs Brisbane Broncos 6

The Rabbitohs’ hot-run was extended on Thursday night as the Bunnies ran rings around the Broncos at home.

Latrell Mitchell and Adam Reynolds put on a show once again, dominating from the off-set in the 29-point victory.

Matt Clements: 5. A Reynolds, 4. L Mitchell, 3. B Marshall, 2. D Gagai, 1. C Graham

Will Evans: 5. L Mitchell, 4. A Reynolds, 3. T Burgess, 2. B Marshall, 1. D Gagai

Dan Nicholls: 5. L Mitchell, 4. A Reynolds, 3. B Marshall, 2. T Burgess, 1. C Graham

Jack Blyth: 5. L Mitchell, 4. A Reynolds, 3. T Burgess, 2. M Nicholls, 1. B Marshall

New Zealand Warriors 12 vs Manly Sea Eagles 13

Manly managed to claim their first premiership points in stellar fashion, with captain Daly Cherry-Evans leading by example.

It was a gallant effort by the Warriors once again, but it came down to a matter of inches by the end of the 80.

Matt Clements: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Paseka, 3. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. T Harris, 1. J Aloiai

Will Evans: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Paseka, 3. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. J Trbojevic, 1. J Tevaga

Dan Nicholls: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Paseka, 3. T Harris, 2. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 1. J Aloiai

Jack Blyth: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Harris, 3. T Paseka, 2. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 1. J Aloiai

Penrith Panthers 30 vs Canberra Raiders 10

The Panthers remain undefeated and made Canberra look like a bottom eight side last Friday.

Jarome Luai continues to shine and looks to be a lock for a starting role under brad Fittler come Game I of Origin.

JAROME LUAI

Five-Eighth Panthers ROUND 5 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 110

Kick Metres

Matt Clements: 5. J Luai, 4. B To’o, 3. S Leniu, 2. N Cleary, 1. M Burton

Will Evans: 5. J Luai, 4. S Leniu, 3. B To’o, 2. H Young, 1. N Cleary

Dan Nicholls: 5. J Luai, 4. B To’o, 3. S Leniu, 2. N Cleary, 1. H Young

Jack Blyth: 5. J Luai, 4. M Burton, 3. B To’o, 2. N Cleary, 1. S Leniu

Gold Coast Titans 42 vs Newcastle Knights 16

The Titans were ruthless against an undermanned Knights outfit, with Kevin Proctor opening the scoring in the opening minute of the match.

Star recruit David Fifita was in the best once again, while fellow newcomer Patrick Herbert also proved vital to his team’s victory.

Matt Clements: 5. D Fifita, 4. T Peachey, 3. C Thompson, 2. J Fogarty, 1. P Herbert

Will Evans: 5. D Fifita, 4. C Thompson, 3. P Herbert, 2. J Fogarty, 1. T Peachey

Dan Nicholls: 5. D Fifita, 4. C Thompson, 3. P Herbert, 2. T Peachey, 1. J Fogarty

Jack Blyth: 5. D Fifita, 4. T Peachey, 3. J Fogarty, 2. C Thompson, 1. J Wallace

Canterbury Bulldogs 18 vs Melbourne Storm 52

Nine different players managed to place the ball past the stripe on Saturday. NINE.

Ryan Papenhuyzen shined in the demolishing of the Bulldogs in what was a well-rounded team performance.

Matt Clements: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. G Jennings, 3. C Welch, 2. C Munster, 1. J Hughes

Will Evans: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. G Jennings, 3. C Welch, 2. C Munster, 1. H Grant

Dan Nicholls: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. C Welch, 3. F Kaufusi, 2. C Munster, 1. C Welch

Jack Blyth: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. J Hughes, 3. C Welch, 2. G Jennings, 1. F Kaufusi

Sydney Roosters 26 vs Cronulla Sharks 18

Young gun Sam Walker won BOG honours for his side in just his second career game.

SAM WALKER

Halfback Roosters ROUND 5 STATS 3

Try Assists 1

Tries 168

Kick Metres

Brett Morris was at the double once again, while top five vote-getter Will Kennedy managed to poll again despite his side on the losing end of Saturday’s clash.

Matt Clements: 5. S Walker, 4. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. B Morris, 2. W Kennedy, 1. A Crichton

Will Evans: 5. S Walker, 4. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. B Morris, 2. W Kennedy, 1. A Crichton

Dan Nicholls: 5. S Walker, 4. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. W Kennedy, 2. B Morris, 1. A Crichton

Jack Blyth: 5. S Walker, 4. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. W Kennedy, 2. A Crichton, 1. B Morris

Wests Tigers 30 vs North Queensland Cowboys 34

The Cowboys blew out to a 22-point lead at the half, with Tigers players booed off the park by their own fans at the intermission.

Scott Drinkwater was unanimous as the best-on-ground, while Reuben Cotter and new recruit Francis Molo were also solid for North Queensland.

Matt Clements: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. R Cotter, 3. A Doueihi, 2. J Ofahengaue, 1. J Liddle

Will Evans: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. R Cotter, 3. J Ofahengaue, 2. A Doueihi, 1. F Molo

Dan Nicholls: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. R Cotter, 3. A Doueihi, 2. J Ofahengaue, 1. F Molo

Jack Blyth: 5. S Drinkwater. 4. R Cotter, 3. A Doueihi, 2. F Molo, 1. L Leilua

Parramatta Eels 12 vs St George Illawarra 26

The Dragons’ impressive run continued on Sunday, taking down the now-previously undefeated Eels away from home.

Matt Dufty was stellar in the victory, while Adam Clune Paul Vaughan played key roles for Anthony Griffin.

Matt Clements: 5. M Dufty, 4. P Vaughan, 3. A Clune, 2. M Ravalawa, 1. D Alvaro

Will Evans: 5. M Dufty, 4. A Clune, 3. P Vaughan, 2. A McCullough, 1. C Gutherson

Dan Nicholls: 5. M Dufty, 4. A Clune, 3. D Alvaro, 2. P Vaughan, 1. M Ravalawa

Jack Blyth: 5. M Dufty, 4. P Vaughan, 3. A Clune, 2. M Ravalawa, 1. D Alvaro

2021 ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD