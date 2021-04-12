South Sydney Rabbitohs 35 vs Brisbane Broncos 6
The Rabbitohs’ hot-run was extended on Thursday night as the Bunnies ran rings around the Broncos at home.
Latrell Mitchell and Adam Reynolds put on a show once again, dominating from the off-set in the 29-point victory.
Matt Clements: 5. A Reynolds, 4. L Mitchell, 3. B Marshall, 2. D Gagai, 1. C Graham
Will Evans: 5. L Mitchell, 4. A Reynolds, 3. T Burgess, 2. B Marshall, 1. D Gagai
Dan Nicholls: 5. L Mitchell, 4. A Reynolds, 3. B Marshall, 2. T Burgess, 1. C Graham
Jack Blyth: 5. L Mitchell, 4. A Reynolds, 3. T Burgess, 2. M Nicholls, 1. B Marshall
New Zealand Warriors 12 vs Manly Sea Eagles 13
Manly managed to claim their first premiership points in stellar fashion, with captain Daly Cherry-Evans leading by example.
It was a gallant effort by the Warriors once again, but it came down to a matter of inches by the end of the 80.
Matt Clements: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Paseka, 3. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. T Harris, 1. J Aloiai
Will Evans: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Paseka, 3. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. J Trbojevic, 1. J Tevaga
Dan Nicholls: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Paseka, 3. T Harris, 2. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 1. J Aloiai
Jack Blyth: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Harris, 3. T Paseka, 2. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 1. J Aloiai
Penrith Panthers 30 vs Canberra Raiders 10
The Panthers remain undefeated and made Canberra look like a bottom eight side last Friday.
Jarome Luai continues to shine and looks to be a lock for a starting role under brad Fittler come Game I of Origin.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Matt Clements: 5. J Luai, 4. B To’o, 3. S Leniu, 2. N Cleary, 1. M Burton
Will Evans: 5. J Luai, 4. S Leniu, 3. B To’o, 2. H Young, 1. N Cleary
Dan Nicholls: 5. J Luai, 4. B To’o, 3. S Leniu, 2. N Cleary, 1. H Young
Jack Blyth: 5. J Luai, 4. M Burton, 3. B To’o, 2. N Cleary, 1. S Leniu
Gold Coast Titans 42 vs Newcastle Knights 16
The Titans were ruthless against an undermanned Knights outfit, with Kevin Proctor opening the scoring in the opening minute of the match.
Star recruit David Fifita was in the best once again, while fellow newcomer Patrick Herbert also proved vital to his team’s victory.
Matt Clements: 5. D Fifita, 4. T Peachey, 3. C Thompson, 2. J Fogarty, 1. P Herbert
Will Evans: 5. D Fifita, 4. C Thompson, 3. P Herbert, 2. J Fogarty, 1. T Peachey
Dan Nicholls: 5. D Fifita, 4. C Thompson, 3. P Herbert, 2. T Peachey, 1. J Fogarty
Jack Blyth: 5. D Fifita, 4. T Peachey, 3. J Fogarty, 2. C Thompson, 1. J Wallace
Canterbury Bulldogs 18 vs Melbourne Storm 52
Nine different players managed to place the ball past the stripe on Saturday. NINE.
Ryan Papenhuyzen shined in the demolishing of the Bulldogs in what was a well-rounded team performance.
Matt Clements: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. G Jennings, 3. C Welch, 2. C Munster, 1. J Hughes
Will Evans: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. G Jennings, 3. C Welch, 2. C Munster, 1. H Grant
Dan Nicholls: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. C Welch, 3. F Kaufusi, 2. C Munster, 1. C Welch
Jack Blyth: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. J Hughes, 3. C Welch, 2. G Jennings, 1. F Kaufusi
Sydney Roosters 26 vs Cronulla Sharks 18
Young gun Sam Walker won BOG honours for his side in just his second career game.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Brett Morris was at the double once again, while top five vote-getter Will Kennedy managed to poll again despite his side on the losing end of Saturday’s clash.
Matt Clements: 5. S Walker, 4. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. B Morris, 2. W Kennedy, 1. A Crichton
Will Evans: 5. S Walker, 4. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. B Morris, 2. W Kennedy, 1. A Crichton
Dan Nicholls: 5. S Walker, 4. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. W Kennedy, 2. B Morris, 1. A Crichton
Jack Blyth: 5. S Walker, 4. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. W Kennedy, 2. A Crichton, 1. B Morris
Wests Tigers 30 vs North Queensland Cowboys 34
The Cowboys blew out to a 22-point lead at the half, with Tigers players booed off the park by their own fans at the intermission.
Scott Drinkwater was unanimous as the best-on-ground, while Reuben Cotter and new recruit Francis Molo were also solid for North Queensland.
Matt Clements: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. R Cotter, 3. A Doueihi, 2. J Ofahengaue, 1. J Liddle
Will Evans: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. R Cotter, 3. J Ofahengaue, 2. A Doueihi, 1. F Molo
Dan Nicholls: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. R Cotter, 3. A Doueihi, 2. J Ofahengaue, 1. F Molo
Jack Blyth: 5. S Drinkwater. 4. R Cotter, 3. A Doueihi, 2. F Molo, 1. L Leilua
Parramatta Eels 12 vs St George Illawarra 26
The Dragons’ impressive run continued on Sunday, taking down the now-previously undefeated Eels away from home.
Matt Dufty was stellar in the victory, while Adam Clune Paul Vaughan played key roles for Anthony Griffin.
Matt Clements: 5. M Dufty, 4. P Vaughan, 3. A Clune, 2. M Ravalawa, 1. D Alvaro
Will Evans: 5. M Dufty, 4. A Clune, 3. P Vaughan, 2. A McCullough, 1. C Gutherson
Dan Nicholls: 5. M Dufty, 4. A Clune, 3. D Alvaro, 2. P Vaughan, 1. M Ravalawa
Jack Blyth: 5. M Dufty, 4. P Vaughan, 3. A Clune, 2. M Ravalawa, 1. D Alvaro
2021 ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD
|PLAYER
|1
|Latrell
Mitchell
|19
|73
|2
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|20
|65
|3
|William
Kennedy
|10
|61
|4
|Clinton
Gutherson
|1
|59
|5
|Jarome
Luai
|20
|55
|6
|James
Tedesco
|0
|54
|7
|Reed
Mahoney
|0
|53
|8
|David
Fifita
|20
|48
|9
|Brett
Morris
|9
|47
|10
|Nathan
Cleary
|7
|46