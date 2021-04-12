GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 09: Daly Cherry-Evans celebrates his field goal and the win with team mates during the round five NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Manly Sea Eagles at Central Coast Stadium, on April 09, 2021, in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

South Sydney Rabbitohs 35 vs Brisbane Broncos 6 

The Rabbitohs’ hot-run was extended on Thursday night as the Bunnies ran rings around the Broncos at home.

Latrell Mitchell and Adam Reynolds put on a show once again, dominating from the off-set in the 29-point victory.

Matt Clements: 5. A Reynolds, 4. L Mitchell, 3. B Marshall, 2. D Gagai, 1. C Graham
Will Evans: 5. L Mitchell, 4. A Reynolds, 3. T Burgess, 2. B Marshall, 1. D Gagai
Dan Nicholls: 5. L Mitchell, 4. A Reynolds, 3. B Marshall, 2. T Burgess, 1. C Graham
Jack Blyth: 5. L Mitchell, 4. A Reynolds, 3. T Burgess, 2. M Nicholls, 1. B Marshall

New Zealand Warriors 12 vs Manly Sea Eagles 13

Manly managed to claim their first premiership points in stellar fashion, with captain Daly Cherry-Evans leading by example.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 18: Daly Cherry-Evans and Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles celebrate winning the round 10 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Parramatta Eels at Lottoland on July 18, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

It was a gallant effort by the Warriors once again, but it came down to a matter of inches by the end of the 80.

Matt Clements: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Paseka, 3. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. T Harris, 1. J Aloiai
Will Evans: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Paseka, 3. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. J Trbojevic, 1. J Tevaga
Dan Nicholls: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Paseka, 3. T Harris, 2. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 1. J Aloiai
Jack Blyth: 5. D Cherry-Evans, 4. T Harris, 3. T Paseka, 2. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 1. J Aloiai

Penrith Panthers 30 vs Canberra Raiders 10

The Panthers remain undefeated and made Canberra look like a bottom eight side last Friday.

Jarome Luai continues to shine and looks to be a lock for a starting role under brad Fittler come Game I of Origin.

JAROME LUAI
Five-Eighth
Panthers
ROUND 5 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
Tries
110
Kick Metres

Matt Clements: 5. J Luai, 4. B To’o, 3. S Leniu, 2. N Cleary, 1. M Burton
Will Evans: 5. J Luai, 4. S Leniu, 3. B To’o, 2. H Young, 1. N Cleary
Dan Nicholls: 5. J Luai, 4. B To’o, 3. S Leniu, 2. N Cleary, 1. H Young
Jack Blyth: 5. J Luai, 4. M Burton, 3. B To’o, 2. N Cleary, 1. S Leniu

Gold Coast Titans 42 vs Newcastle Knights 16

The Titans were ruthless against an undermanned Knights outfit, with Kevin Proctor opening the scoring in the opening minute of the match.

Star recruit David Fifita was in the best once again, while fellow newcomer Patrick Herbert also proved vital to his team’s victory.

Matt Clements: 5. D Fifita, 4. T Peachey, 3. C Thompson, 2. J Fogarty, 1. P Herbert
Will Evans: 5. D Fifita, 4. C Thompson, 3. P Herbert, 2. J Fogarty, 1. T Peachey
Dan Nicholls: 5. D Fifita, 4. C Thompson, 3. P Herbert, 2. T Peachey, 1. J Fogarty
Jack Blyth: 5. D Fifita, 4. T Peachey, 3. J Fogarty, 2. C Thompson, 1. J Wallace

Canterbury Bulldogs 18 vs Melbourne Storm 52

Nine different players managed to place the ball past the stripe on Saturday. NINE.

Ryan Papenhuyzen shined in the demolishing of the Bulldogs in what was a well-rounded team performance.

2020 NRL Grand Final - Panthers v Storm
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 25: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm celebrates scoring a try during the 2020 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Matt Clements: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. G Jennings, 3. C Welch, 2. C Munster, 1. J Hughes
Will Evans: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. G Jennings, 3. C Welch, 2. C Munster, 1. H Grant
Dan Nicholls: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. C Welch, 3. F Kaufusi, 2. C Munster, 1. C Welch
Jack Blyth: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. J Hughes, 3. C Welch, 2. G Jennings, 1. F Kaufusi

Sydney Roosters 26 vs Cronulla Sharks 18

Young gun Sam Walker won BOG honours for his side in just his second career game.

SAM WALKER
Halfback
Roosters
ROUND 5 STATS
3
Try Assists
1
Tries
168
Kick Metres

Brett Morris was at the double once again, while top five vote-getter Will Kennedy managed to poll again despite his side on the losing end of Saturday’s clash.

Matt Clements: 5. S Walker, 4. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. B Morris, 2. W Kennedy, 1. A Crichton
Will Evans: 5. S Walker, 4. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. B Morris, 2. W Kennedy, 1. A Crichton
Dan Nicholls: 5. S Walker, 4. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. W Kennedy, 2. B Morris, 1. A Crichton
Jack Blyth: 5. S Walker, 4. J Waerea-Hargreaves, 3. W Kennedy, 2. A Crichton, 1. B Morris

Wests Tigers 30 vs North Queensland Cowboys 34

The Cowboys blew out to a 22-point lead at the half, with Tigers players booed off the park by their own fans at the intermission.

Scott Drinkwater was unanimous as the best-on-ground, while Reuben Cotter and new recruit Francis Molo were also solid for North Queensland.

Matt Clements: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. R Cotter, 3. A Doueihi, 2. J Ofahengaue, 1. J Liddle
Will Evans: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. R Cotter, 3. J Ofahengaue, 2. A Doueihi, 1. F Molo
Dan Nicholls: 5. S Drinkwater, 4. R Cotter, 3. A Doueihi, 2. J Ofahengaue, 1. F Molo
Jack Blyth: 5. S Drinkwater. 4. R Cotter, 3. A Doueihi, 2. F Molo, 1. L Leilua

Parramatta Eels 12 vs St George Illawarra 26

The Dragons’ impressive run continued on Sunday, taking down the now-previously undefeated Eels away from home.

Matt Dufty was stellar in the victory, while Adam Clune Paul Vaughan played key roles for Anthony Griffin.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 21: Matt Dufty of the Dragons makes a break which lead to him scoring a try during the round 19 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the St George Illawarra Dragons at 1300SMILES Stadium on July 21, 2018 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Matt Clements: 5. M Dufty, 4. P Vaughan, 3. A Clune, 2. M Ravalawa, 1. D Alvaro
Will Evans: 5. M Dufty, 4. A Clune, 3. P Vaughan, 2. A McCullough, 1. C Gutherson
Dan Nicholls: 5. M Dufty, 4. A Clune, 3. D Alvaro, 2. P Vaughan, 1. M Ravalawa
Jack Blyth: 5. M Dufty, 4. P Vaughan, 3. A Clune, 2. M Ravalawa, 1. D Alvaro

