The first half of Game 2 in the 2026 State of Origin series is in the books, with the NSW Blues taking a four-point lead into the half-time break after dominating the Queensland Maroons in field position to take a 12-8 lead.

New South Wales rectified their slow start to Game 1 by quickly aiming up in defense in the opening sets, but a spread from the Maroons saw Selwyn Cobbo break down field and gain a six-again from their fifth tackle kick. Following an attacking set in the Blues' red-zone, a penalty was awarded and Sam Walker stepped up to take a penalty goal in the fifth minute.

On the return to the match, Thomas Fleger dropped it off the kickoff for the Maroons, falling into Mark Nawaqanitawase's lap, delivering a slick pass to Kotoni Staggs for the Blues to take a 6-2 lead with six minutes gone.

After 12-minutes of back and forth sets, the Blues muscled-up to dominate field position. Two set restarts in the red zone saw a ricochet from an early grubber 10 metres out from the Maroons line, and Cleary threw a rocket to Nawaqanitawase which saw the dual-international cross the white paint for his first Blues try, NSW lead 12-2 with 22 minutes gone.

The Maroons struck back when Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow breezed past Staggs, getting into the backfield before being tackled by James Tedecso. A subsequent short side raid in the next play saw the Maroons spine link up to send Trent Loiero over to get the Maroons back into the game. NSW lead 12-8 after a successful Walker conversion.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was sent for a HIA with category two symptoms, but returned to the contest while Cameron Munster was taken off to undergo the same protocols, before also being cleared five minutes later.

The Blues peppered the Maroons line with back-to-back sets, but a driving tackle from Jojo Fifita and Briton Nikora dragged Hudson Young over the sideline in the final minute of the half, which may end up being a pivotal moment in the contest.

MATCH IN PROGRESS Melbourne Cricket Ground NSW 18 63:50 32 QLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Match summary

NSW Blues 12 (Tries: Kotoni Staggs, Mark Nawaqanitawase; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 2/2) lead QLD Maroons 8 (Tries: Trent Loiero; Conversions: Sam Walker 1/1; Penalty Goals: Sam Walker 1/1)