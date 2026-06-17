The NSW Blues will aim to wrap the 2026 State of Origin series up in straight sets on Wednesday evening when the Melbourne Cricket Ground hosts Game 2 against the Queensland Maroons.

You can follow all the action from the famous ground live with Zero Tackle's live scores and blog.

Both teams had their issues in the series opener, played three weeks ago at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney.

The Blues started awfully, but managed to close down a 14-point gap in the final 20 minutes after Kalyn Ponga was sent off.

Both teams have made changes for Game 2 of the series, some forced and some not, but will fancy their chances in the Victorian capital, with a potential decider three weeks away in Brisbane.

Kick-off in Melbourne is set for 8:05pm (AEST), but Zero Tackle will be live from 6:30pm (AEST) with commentary, updates, news and scores from Origin 1.

This page will update automatically every two minutes.

MATCH IN PROGRESS Melbourne Cricket Ground NSW 18 63:50 32 QLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Click here to access detailed live scores and statistics, or scroll on for our commentary

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64' - NSW 18 - QLD 32 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL

Sam Walker kicking the lights out. Has another from out wide.

63' - NSW 18 - QLD 30 - SIN BIN, KOTONI STAGGS

Staggs avoids going off for the rest of the game, but will spend ten minutes sitting down.

62' - NSW 18 - QLD 30 - TRY QUEENSLAND, HAMISO TABUAI-FIDOW

This is very, very bad for Kotoni Staggs. Queensland have scored on the left through Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, but in setting the play up, Staggs has absolutely wiped Ponga into next week. Late, high.

61' - NSW 18 - QLD 26 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL

Cleary converts. Lead back to eight as we head into the last 20 minutes.

60' - NSW 16 - QLD 26 - TRY BLUES, MARK NAWAQANITAWASE

Blues with a penalty and a fresh set in an attacking position here. They must score just about.

Not a whole lot in the first half of the set, then Young is smashed by Toia. Play five, right they go, through the hands and Nawaqanitawase. Surely not. He has no room to work. Three Queenslanders in front of him and he still finds a way to get it done in the corner.

59' - NSW 12 - QLD 26

Collins charges back from the kick-off. He has dropped it, but will challenge. Wants a strip, or potentially a high shot.

Contact cleared, although it looks as if Young didn't wrap his arm. Chris Butler not having it though. Scrum feed Blues.

58' - NSW 12 - QLD 26 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL

Walker again. 14 points the lead.

56' - NSW 12 - QLD 24 - TRY QUEENSLAND, JOJO FIFITA

Queensland again! They are running away with this now. Back onto the attack, Munster with a chip across the field and he picks out Fifita. He out leaps To'o to score, and the lead is out to two - and potentially about to be beyond two - converted tries.

54' - NSW 12 - QLD 20 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL

From the sideline! Queensland up 8.

53' - NSW 12 - QLD 18 - TRY QUEENSLAND, SELWYN COBBO

Scrum play. Oh how glorious. Ponga with a lovely wrap around play and then he finds Cobbo who battles his way into the corner.

Queensland with a chance to go up by more than a converted try here.

52' - NSW 12 - QLD 14

The Maroons into an attacking position at the end of this set. Munster kicks for the To'o wing, it's called a double knock on and the first off To'o. Queensland to continue attacking.

51' - NSW 12 - QLD 14

Sam Walker with a break, they get up to halfway and Munster kicks, only for it to be charged down. Six again as Walker comes up with it.

50' - NSW 12 - QLD 14

Good sets each way after points here, the Blues moving the ball plenty to get out of their own end before Ponga beats one or two on the way back.

48' - NSW 12 - QLD 14 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL

Walker. Sideline. Bang. Queensland in the lead.

47' - NSW 12 - QLD 12 - TRY QUEENSLAND, SELWYN COBBO

Queensland are in! They go end to end witha spread to the right, Fifita making the initial break down near the sideline, then Walker bombs. Toia with a superb effort in the challenge, finds Plath and then Munster who kicks wide where Cobbo scores unchallenged.

A conversion from the sideline coming up for the lead.

45' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

A game of moments and the Blues might have just got the biggest. Another set going nowhere before Moses kick was charged down and lands in the lap of To'o. Just like that, NSW are 20 metres out on Tackle 3. Lucas goes into the line on the fourth, then Radley drops it cold.

Replays show that probably wasn't a charge down, either. Should still have been the last.

44' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

Queensland back over halfway on the fourth play again and they are certaintly dominating the positioning battle early in the second half. Nikora pokes a nose through, then a bomb to the corner and To'o is trapped in the corner.

42' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

Queensland's message at halftime is looking fairly obvious. Dominate the middle. Good territory at the end of this set, and a kick to the corner. The defence then do a superb job of rushing. A great Hudson Young gets the Blues up to the 30, but then Moses has to kick from deep in his own half as Cobbo brings it back again.

41' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

Queensland with a relatively shallow restart, but the Blues set doesn't make the metres they would have liked, and the chase is even worse. Cobbo back to within 5 of halfway with a great carry back.

40' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

Away we go in the second half. Queensland to kick-off.

HALFTIME - NSW 12 - QLD 8

And so, that will be that for the first half. The Blues have been the better of the two sides, and you feel they should lead by more. Probably too much side to side stuff for the Blues.

Queensland not overly in the contest at times despite having plenty of territory, but they are only four points down.

Very much feels like an Origin that could go either way.

Back in 15 for the second half. Stay with us here on Zero Tackle.

39' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

The Blues again just trying to go around and around and around the Maroons. They are not using the middle of the field at all and pay for it dearly with Hudson Young taken into touch by scrambling defence.

38' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

Not much for either side here, but the Blues dominating territory. Cleary bombs on the last, it's hit back into a Queensland player who didn't appear to play at it, but the Blues are awarded six more tackles.

36' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

So then, into the final minutes of the first half. Concern for Queensland really. They have had more ball, more territory, but are behind on the scoreboard.

Anyway, Blues get it back over halfway with a shuffle right, then they look to go around them on the other side, but Koula is stopped. Bomb on the last and Cobbo does a great job in a contest with Tedesco.

35' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

Blues with a good set, but not into a try-scoring position at the end of it. Queensland will work it out of the corner, then Walker kicks early looking for a 40/20 but doesn't hit it well with To'o getting back to collect.

34' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

Oh wow! Bunker overrule. Toia got a touch and knocked it on. Blues seven-tackle set and 20-metre restart.

34' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

The Maroons on the attack again then. Towards the posts on tackle three, then an early grubber from Walker. Toia is almost there, but To'o0 manages to get there first and bat it dead.

33' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

The Maroons then go from right to left after the penalty. Ball to the ground, Tabuai-Fidow toes it ahead and Staggs goes a volleyball spike over the sideline.

32' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

The Maroons then on the attack and they will get another penalty for another high shot from Radley. He is walking a tightrope is the Roosters' firebrand.

31' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

Fa'asuamaleaui cleared of a HIA. He is about to come back on.

Meanwhile, penalty Queensland on halfway for a high shot. Radley on Loiero. More of a head clash than a high shot, but the bunker will need to have a good look at this.

Arm was wrapped so it's not a shoulder charge. Just a penalty and on report. Queensland to attack from 30 out.

30' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

Nawaqanitawase! Wow. Almost scores here. Bunker will rule it out, but he had no right to getting as close as he did to planting that ball in the corner.

30' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

And now a penalty for the Blues. High shot over on that left-hand side, so the Blues will have a good chance to score here. Walker hit the nose of Koula.

29' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

Good set after points from Queensland, but the kick on the last doesn't have a whole lot of depth to it.

29' - NSW 12 - QLD 8

The independent doctor has forced Munster off the field for a HIA. He isn't happy about it, but he joins Fa'asuamaleaui off the park at the moment for the Maroons.

28' - NSW 12 - QLD 8 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL

Walker makes no mistake.

27' - NSW 12 - QLD 6 - TRY QLD, TRENT LOIERO

Bang! Queensland. This is a wow of a try. They intiially broke through Tabuai-Fidow downj the left hand side and he was stopped by Tedesco. Grant went short side, then Munster through a ridiculous offload for Walker, who found Plath before Loiero goes under next to the sticks.

Injury concern for Munster, but Queensland have a try.

26' - NSW 12 - QLD 2

Cameron Murray out there for the Blues now and he is shut down in a big way by Collins who comes racing out of the line. NSW only get to about 10 short of halfway this set before Moses kicks long down to Cobbo and he is back into a strong chase. Lots of physicality in this game at the moment.

25' - NSW 12 - QLD 2

Queensland need to find some points here. Max Plath into the game and brings them inside 20 on tackle four, then it's to the right through Walker and Ponga, but he is upended. Crossfield kick on the last, Hammer gets a hand on it but the Blues come up with it.

24' - NSW 12 - QLD 2

That wasn't it. NSW go right, space created with Cobbo making a poor read, but then the Blues knock it on about halfway.

23' - NSW 12 - QLD 2

More bad news for Queensland - Fa'asuamaleaui is off for a HIA. Grade 2 symptoms so he is a chance to return.

22' - NSW 12 - QLD 2 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL

Cleary makes no mistake again. Blues cruising. Queensland need to pick it up quick smart.

21' - NSW 10 - QLD 2 - TRY BLUES, MARK NAWAQANITAWASE

The Blues on the attack and getting a six-again. Big chance right here as Yeo centres it up on Tackle 3 about 15 metres out. Koula very dangerous on the left, then it's to the right with an early grubber that is knocked back to the Blues, a lovely rainbow ball from Cleary and Nawaqanitawase is over!

Might be something to check here whether Munster is taken out after the grubber. He tries to play at the ball, got a hand on it and then Lucas made contact in between bobbles. Think you'll find there is nothing wrong with this.

19' - NSW 6 - QLD 2

Haas has the Blues over halfway on Tackle 4, then it's a shuffle right with Cleary shut down. Last play sees Moses go to the sky down the centre, but Ponga does a good job.

Blues playing with a lot of width - maybe too much. They aren't really earning the right to go around the Queenslanders here.

18' - NSW 6 - QLD 2

Queensland look tired here. Another poor set, they are stuck in their own end and have to kick from there. Blues will be back on the attack at the end of this set.

17' - NSW 6 - QLD 2

The Blues up to halfway on Tackle 3 of this seven-play set before they swing it left and Koula was dangerous for a moment, before being tackled by the cover defence. Back to the right on the next and Staggs is dangerous, but he is tackled as well. Cleary bombs on the last, it's hit back and Queensland come up with it.

16' - NSW 6 - QLD 2

Poor set from Queensland after the penalty, and a grubber rolls dead on the last.

Flegler is already off by the way - Trent Loiero had to wait 65 minutes in Game 1, but is out there now.

15' - NSW 6 - QLD 2

So, we had three six-agains in the first hour, but two in the first 15 minutes here as Queensland now get one out of their own end. The Maroons get to halfway and then shuffle right, with Fifita just staying inside the field of play. Walker inside on the next and a penalty is given away, then the two teams come together.

Bit of push and shove. There was some fair anger there for a brief moment.

Hudson Young gave away the penalty with a high shot, then had a bit of a head slam before Nikora came in and roughed Young up.

14' - NSW 6 - QLD 2

Six-again then for the Blues. First one of the game as they come out of their own end, then on an attacking kick to the corner, it's knocked on by Nawaqanitawase.

12' - NSW 6 - QLD 2

Queensland with a big chance to attack here. They go left, then right without throwing much at it before Cotter goes at the left post. Last play, they go right, Walker kicks wide and To'o was first to. He appears to have dropped it and the ball has then been grounded one way or another.

Going to the bunker. My suspicion is To'o knock on and no try, but it has in fact hit the right arm of Fifita, then gone into To'o. Knock on Queensland.

11' - NSW 6 - QLD 2

The Blues working it out of their own end and Staggs throws a pass he just didn't need too. Crazy work. Queensland with a full set from 30 out.

10' - NSW 6 - QLD 2

So then, sets each way as the teams look to get back into some sort of rhythm after that moment of madness leading to the opening try.

8' - NSW 6 - QLD 2 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL

Nathan Cleary makes no mistake from out wide and the Blues grab the first try. Wow.

7' - NSW 4 - QLD 2 - TRY BLUES, KOTONI STAGGS

What on Earth? Simple pass onto the chest of Flegler to bring it back from the kick-off and he drops it. Nawaqanitawase picks it up, passes inside to Staggs and he beats the cover defence to score.

Not sure I have ever seen anything like that before.

6' - NSW 0 - QLD 2 - PENALTY GOAL QUEENSLAND, SAM WALKER

No mitake from Sam Walker. Knocks it over, and the Maroons are on the board first.

5' - NSW 0 - QLD 0

Queensland look to have numbers everywhere here. They almost score on the left through Capewell, then there is a penalty out of the ruck as a Grant pass is knocked down by Cleary, who was playing at the arm.

Maroons will take a shot at penalty goal to get the scoreboard ticking.

4' - NSW 0 - QLD 0

Dangerous for the Blues. They shift left out of their own end and Cobbo gets into space. He is eventually tackled 30 out, then on the last a kick is played at, goes back to the Maroons and it's six more tackles for the Maroons in a dangerous spot.

4' - NSW 0 - QLD 0

That shallowish kick from the Maroons means the Blues can get this set back to a good position. Tedesco a run to the left, then they are overhalfway on the left as Koula goes close to touch. Moses kicks this time after Cleary handled the first one, with Ponga to bring this back out of the corner.

3' - NSW 0 - QLD 0

A good first set for the Blues and they turn it over in the corner, but Queensland with a better set. Back to halfway, a bomb to Nawaqanitawase from halfway and he passes the test this time.

1' - NSW 0 - QLD 0

And away we go in Game 1! The Blues kick-off down to the corner, and it's Flegler with the first run of the contest. Good defence through this set from the Blues with Walker to kick from inside 40, and it'll be Nawaqanitawase with his first Origin touch, slipping over bringing it back.

8:08pm (AEST)

It's go time in Melbourne. Blues to kick-off.

8:04pm (AEST)

Welcome to country, national anthems, and then go time in Melbourne.

8:03pm (AEST)

Teams are on their way out. Big, big crowd in. Queensland clearly have the better of the crowd support.

7:45pm (AEST)

Cathy Freeman delivering the match ball ahead of kick-off.

Teams are about 15 minutes away.

One big watch tonight is going to be exactly how the game is officiated. There were only three six-agains in the first hour of Game 1, directly flying in the face of the rest of the regular season.

More of the same tonight?

7:43pm (AEST)

Lights out and fireworks at the MCG as we head towards kick-off.

Crowd building!

7:35pm (AEST)

One of the other big watches tonight is going to be through the middle third. The Blues only had one prop on the bench for Game 1 and didn't use him. It's hard to see the same fate accompanying Addin Fonua-Blake tonight, who drops back with Payne Haas starting. Cameron Murray will also come from the bench despite plenty of calls for him to start.

7:15pm (AEST)

Crowd building nicely in Melbourne about 45 minutes out from kick-off.

Plenty of storylines tonight, but maybe one of the big watches will be the bench use.

Both coaches were criticised in Game 1 for the way they went about it, but with Reece Walsh on the pine for Queensland, and Ethan Strange there for the Blues, whether they get into the game, the roles they are used in, and the spark they create could be game-changing for either state.

6:55pm (AEST)

The final teams have been confirmed - No changes for either, apart from those made on Saturday by NSW, with Tolutau Koula to centre, Mark Nawaqanitawase the wing and Jack Bostock onto the bench after Casey McLean was ruled out.

6:45pm (AEST)

As it stands it's 18 degrees and overcast in Melbourne. Next to no chance of rain, so we should have a dry weather game.

6:35pm (AEST)

We are just waiting on the final teams out of the MCG. An intriguing contest ahead of us though with the Maroons up against it.

In its simplest form, you could very well look at this as both teams needing to improve. The Maroons can't rely on the Blues dropping the ball as much as they did in Game 1, and the Blues, quite clearly, can't rely on Kalyn Ponga being sent off again.

6:30pm (AEST)

Good evening and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2026 State of Origin series, with Game 2 to kick-off in just over 90 minutes from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Will it be NSW taking out the series, or QLD forcing a decider?