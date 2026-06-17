The Queensland Maroons have put together an incredible second half to blow the NSW Blues off the park at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, forcing a live decider in the 2026 State of Origin series.

The Maroons looked poor during the first half, failing to click at either end of the park.

Despite that, the Blues couldn't make their opposition pay, only managing a try to Kotoni Staggs off a comical Tom Flegler error in the opening exchanges and another off a deflected grubber which saw Mark Nawaqanitawase score.

Sam Walker put first points on the board with a penalty goal, but the Maroons found themselves behind by ten points just 20 minutes into the contest.

Trent Loiero, who spent an hour on the pine in Game 1, came into the game early in Game 2, scoring through the middle to get the Maroons account ticking.

No more scoring before halftime saw the Blues enter the sheds with a four-point lead, but little in the way of confidence.

Billy Slater's halftime chat must have been inspiring because Queensland came out of the break a completely different football team.

They kept the Blues pinned in their own end to start, and then found a pair of tries for Selwyn Cobbo separated by just five minutes, before Jojo Fifita scored off a cross-field kick from Cameron Munster, outleaping Brian To'o.

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The Blues managed to hit back through Mark Nawaqanitawase who landed a double on Origin debut in the 59th minute, but that was all the game wrote for the Blues.

Kotoni Staggs would be sin binned in the 62nd minute, taking Kalyn Ponga out late and off the ball in the lead up to a Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow try, before Lindsay Collins scored an embarrassingly easy try up the guts for the Maroons, with Grant running around lazy marker defence.

Selwyn Cobbo completed a hat-trick with a monumental effort out wide in the 71st minute, before Mitch Barnett secured a consolation try for the Blues.

A live decider will now head to Suncorp Stadium in Game 3, with the Blues needing to find some momentum heading to Brisbane.

QLD WON BY 20 POINTS Melbourne Cricket Ground NSW 24 FT 44 QLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Match summary

NSW Blues 24 (Tries: Kotoni Staggs, Mark Nawaqanitawase [2], Mitch Barnett; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 4/4) defeated by QLD Maroons 44 (Tries: Trent Loiero, Selwyn Cobbo [3], Jojo Fifita, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Lindsay Collins; Conversions: Sam Walker 7/7; Penalty Goals: Sam Walker 1/1)