The Queensland Maroons have won Game 2 of the State of Origin series, sending it to a decider in front of 50,000 boisterous fans at Suncorp Stadium. The Maroons were running downhill in the second half, coming back from a 12-8 deficit to win 44-24.

Here is how their playing group rated in the contest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

QLD WON BY 20 POINTS Melbourne Cricket Ground NSW 24 FT 44 QLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

1. Kalyn Ponga - 8/10

Started the match slowly but warmed into it brilliantly. Did plenty of good work to complement his outside backs while linking with Sam Walker and Cameron Munster perfectly. Defused Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses's bombs well all night and showed his experience and class throughout the entire 80.

2. Selwyn Cobbo - 10

Incredible performance from Cobbo, scoring three tries and single-handedly changed the complexity of the match following his line-break in the opening set of the second half. Cobbo bent the line in his carries out of his own end and was safe as houses under the high ball all night, his best performance in a Maroons jersey to date. He is firming nicely for the Wally Lewis Medal following Game 3.

3. Robert Toia - 8

Toia wrapped up the threat of Tolutau Koula all night and suffocated him every time he got the ball. On the other side of the steeden, Toia was solid in contact and used his lethal right foot step to peek his nose through the line. For such an inexperienced player, it was a masterstroke by Billy Slater to blood him in his maiden series last year as a rookie, and he now looks like he owns the right centre jersey for the next ten years.

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - 8

Tabuai-Fidow created space from nothing all throughout the match and caused nightmares for the right-edge NSW Blues defence. He helped put Cobbo away for a handful of tries and looked comfortable all night. Worked hard in defence and no-doubt will keep his spot for Game 3, forming a formidable combination with Cobbo on the left edge.

5. Jojo Fifita - 7

Fifita had an excellent night-out on the right edge, scoring his first Origin try which was a ripper. Really came into the game well when the Maroons began to run downhill in the second half. The Titans winger out leapt Brian To'o, but his best work came out of yardage where he made 55 post contact metres in his runs out of their end followed by a lightning quick play the ball.

6. Cameron Munster - 10

The inspirational skipper was in everything. Recording two try assists and constantly setting up his players around him for points. He provided an elite lofted offload to send Trent Loiero over for a try before half-time, spearheading their second-half assault. Munster and his spine were in everything in their complete domination of the Blues, including cross-field kicks to Fifita and Cobbo to score on their respective wings. He is everything the Maroons needed him to be tonight.

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7. Sam Walker - 10

Walker was exceptional, kicking eight from eight and was in everything, as was his five-eighth Munster. His pass to Ponga off the scrum to send Cobbo over in the corner sums up the mood he was in: audacious, confident and dangerous. His clutch kicking on the ground and off the tee was pivotal in their campaign this year. He controlled the tempo nicely and will only get better, scary to think it's only his second Origin match ever.

8. Tom Flegler - 6

Fleger was sound, did enough to get the job done without avoiding criticism, gave some strong runs but dropped the ball off the kickoff to send Staggs in for the Blues' first try.

9. Harry Grant - 10

The best player on the field, not named Walker. Harry Grant showed why he is the elite nine in the competition. The Storm skipper had his hands in everything, showing great deception from dummy half while also manipulating the Blues markers time and time again to his advantage. As the game went on, he became more potent and was the dagger in the chest to those south of the border.

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - 7

Went off for a HIA, but set the tone well in his stints and led from the front as he has continually done throughout his career. Fa'asuamaleaui also led the line speed on multiple occasions forcing the Blues to kick deep in their own half of footy.

11. Briton Nikora - 7

Nikora was class, ran the ball hard and made quick play the balls to ensure his team capitalised. Ran at Moses all night to test him and did his job well. He did enough to keep his spot for Game 3, which will be a massive milestone for his first Suncorp match.

12. Kurt Capwell - 7

As Nikora did, was solid and benefited tremendously from having Munster on his edge. Had a few good offloads and also managed to poke his nose through the defensive line and generate a quick play the ball, something you want in your Origin player.

13. Reuben Cotter - 8

Was in everything to clean up the ruck, did all the dirty stuff in the middle and kept Blues forwards quiet for most of the match, especially in the second half. Cotter was brought into the team to do exactly that, and did it exceptionally.

14. Max Plath - 9

Plath was outstanding and proved why he deserved to be on the Origin stage. Playing 58 minutes but notching over 100 run metres and tackled everything that came his way, with 28 tackles made and breaking three of the Blues' attempts to wrap him up.

15. Lindsay Collins - 8

Quality outing from Collins, capped off with an elite try which was the icing on the cake for his hard efforts in the Maroons engine room. Ran for 77 metres in only half an hour of game time, which is impressive. Will no-doubt be there for Game 3.

16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki - 5

Played eight minutes, 2 runs for 20 metres.

17. Trent Loiero - 7

Held his own in the pack coming in for Fa'asuamaleaui when he was off for a HIA in the first half. Scored a nice try off the Maroons spine and ran for 79 metres in his 40 minutes played. Another hard worker in the Maroons pack that will do a great job cleaning up the middle.

18. Reece Walsh - N/A

19. Murray Taulagi - N/A

Total - 135/170