Queensland Maroons halfback Sam Walker has edged out a competitive field to be named man of the match in Game 2 of the 2026 State of Origin series.

The Maroons struggled through the first half of the contest, going into the sheds four points down and looking low on confidence.

But running back out for the second half at the Melbourrne Cricket Ground, Queensland put on a remarkable show, notching six second half tries to put on 44 points.

Sam Walker was involved in plenty throughout the second half, kicking seven from seven off the tee, running the ball nine times for 57 metres and leading the short-range kicking game. He forced a drop out, and kicked for 444 metres by the time it was all said and done.

The Blues struggled to contain Walker throughout the contest, with the halfback also stepping up while five-eighth Cameron Munster was off the park for a HIA.

Munster was viewed as the likely favourite to be named man of the match, while winger Selwyn Cobbo was also fantastic at both ends of the park, scoring a hat-trick.