The first try is on the board in Game 2 of the 2026 State of Origin series, with Kotoni Staggs securing the first try of the night.

After a successful penalty goal from Sam Walker, the NSW Blues' kick off couldn't have gone better, with Thomas Flegler fumbling the ball coming off the back fence.

Mark Nawaqanitawase secured possession, and the ball made it's was to Broncos Kotoni Staggs, securing his first Origin try of the series.