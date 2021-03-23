Introducing the Zero Hanger Most Valuable Player Award!

Four members from our team – Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements and three of our NRL journalists – Will Evans, Dan Nicholls and Jack Blyth will vote 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 for the best players on the ground for every match of the season.

From there, the votes will be collated to decide the MVP, with a live leaderboard to be updated on the site.

Check out the votes below for Round 2 of the 2021 NRL season.

Clint Gutherson, Reed Mahoney and Maika Sivo ran the show on Thursday night to hand the reigning premiers an early season defeat.

The victory places Parramatta with a perfect 2-0 start, while the Storm currently sit outside the top eight heading into Round 3.

Matt Clements: 5. C Gutherson, 4. M Niukore, 3. R Mahoney, 2. J Olam, 1. M Sivo

Will Evans: 5. C Gutherson, 4. M Niukore, 3. R Mahoney, 2. M Sivo, 1. R Papenhuyzen

Dan Nicholls: 5. C Gutherson, 4. R Mahoney, 3. M Niukore, 2. R Papenhuyzen, 1.M Sivo

Jack Blyth: 5. C Gutherson, 4. R Mahoney, 3. M Sivo, 2. R Papenhuyzen, 1.M Niukore

The Knights were able to edge out a gallant Warriors side that pressed them for the full 80 minutes.

Mitch Barnett has found a shining role as kicker for Adam O’Brien, while teenager Bradman Best showed no signs of injury in a stellar performance against the Warriors.

Matt Clements: 5. B Best, 4. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 3. J Brailey, 2. T Harris, 1. K Maumalo

Will Evans: 5. J Brailey, 4. B Best, 3. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. M Barnett, 1. T Harris

Dan Nicholls: 5. B Best, 4. J Brailey, 3. T Harris, 2. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 1. M Barnett

Jack Blyth: 5. J Brailey, 4. B Best, 3. T Harris, 2. M Barnett, 1.H Hunt

The Titans were on a rampage in the South Queensland clash, with former Broncos star David Fifita scoring a double for his new club against his old side.

The Broncos looked hapless throughout either side of the intermission, with the Titans scoring all five of their tries between the 19th and 54th minute marks.

Matt Clements: 5. D Fifita, 4. J Riki, 3. C Thompson, 2. T Pangai Jnr, 1. M Fotuaika

Will Evans: 5. D Fifita, 4. J Riki, 3. C Thompson, 2. T Fa’asuamaleaui, 1. A Taylor

Dan Nicholls: 5. D Fifita, 4. J Riki, 3. T Pangai Jnr, 2. C Thompson, 1. J Fogarty

Jack Blyth: 5. T Fa’asuamaleaui, 4. D Fifita, 3. J Riki, 2. A Taylor, 1. T Pangai Jnr

Back-to-back shutouts have the Panthers purring to start their season, with Jarome Luai putting on a clinic against the Bulldogs, while Viliame Kikau, Paul Momirovski and Tyrone May etched their names into the try-scorers book.

A disappointing outing for Bulldogs, who currently sit 14th and chasing their first win under Trent Barrett’s reign.

Matt Clements: 5. V Kikau, 4. J Luai, 3. N Cleary, 2. B To’o, 1. J Fisher-Harris

Will Evans: 5. N Cleary, 4. J Luai, 3. V Kikau, 2.B To’o, 1. J Fisher-Harris

Dan Nicholls: 5.J Luai, 4.V Kikau, 3. N Cleary, 2. B To’o, 1. J Fisher-Harris

Jack Blyth: 5. J Luai, 4. V Kikau, 3. B To’o, 2. N Cleary, 1. J Fisher-Harris

The Rabbitohs cruised to victory at Brookvale on Saturday night, with captain Damien Cook taking out man-of-the-match honours.

Latrell Mitchell, Benji Marshall and Adam Reynolds also chipped in to hand the Sea Eagles another tough start to the year.

Matt Clements: 5. D Cook, 4. L Mitchell, 3. M Taupau, 2. D Gagai, 1. B Marshall

Will Evans: 5. D Cook, 4. L Mitchell, 3. A Reynolds, 2. M Taupau, 1. B Marshall

Dan Nicholls: 5. D Cook, 4. L Mitchell, 3. B Marshall, 2. M Taupau, 1. A Reynolds

Jack Blyth: 5. D Cook, 4. L Mitchell, 3. A Reynolds, 2. B Marshall, 1. D Gagai

The Dragons opened up their account for 2021 with a dazzling win over the Cowboys as skipper Ben Hunt led the way with two try assists and a four-pointer of his own.

Valentine Holmes, Coen Hess and Scott Drinkwater played their part for North Queensland but as an entity the side looked lethargic in their efforts.

Matt Clements: 5. B Hunt, 4. A McCullough, 3. D Alvaro, 2. S Drinkwater, 1. M Ravalawa

Will Evans: 5. B Hunt, 4. D Alvaro, 3. A McCullough, 2. V Holmes, 1. S Drinkwater

Dan Nicholls: 5. B Hunt, 4. D Alvaro, 3. A McCullough, 2. S Drinkwater, 1. V Holmes

Jack Blyth: 5. B Hunt, 4. A McCullough, 3. S Drinkwater, 2. D Alvaro, 1. Z Lomax

The Roosters roll into Round 3 with a skip in their step after another emphatic victory, this time at the hands of the Tigers.

Luke Keary handed off three try assists, while Brett Morris and James Tedesco had a day out in Campbelltown.

Luke Keary. That is very special stuff. Another Morris try. — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) March 21, 2021

Matt Clements: 5. L Keary, 4. B Morris, 3. J Tedesco, 2. L Collins, 1. D Laurie

Will Evans: 5. B Morris, 4. L Keary, 3. J Tedesco, 2. L Collins, 1. J Waerea-Hargreaves

Dan Nicholls: 5. L Keary, 4. J Tedesco, 3. B Morris, 2. L Collins, 1. D Laurie

Jack Blyth: 5. L Keary, 4. J Tedesco, 3. B Morris, 2. D Laurie, 1. L Collins

A late fight back wasn’t enough for the Sharks to snatch the points against the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Joseph Tapine was the star of the show, with Hudson Young and Sebastian Kris also impressing in the victory.

Matt Clements: 5. J Tapine, 4. W Kennedy, 3. J Rapana, 2. R James, B Brailey

Will Evans: 5. J Tapine, 4. R James, 3. W Kennedy, 2. S Kris, 1. B Brailey

Dan Nicholls: 5. J Tapine, 4. W Kennedy, 3. R James, 2. T Rudolf, 1. B Brailey

Jack Blyth: 5. J Tapine, 4. W Kennedy, 3. J Dugan, 2. J Hodgson, 1. S Kris

2021 ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD