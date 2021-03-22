Warriors halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita has a stress fracture in his foot which requires surgery, sidelining him for up to 12 weeks.

The 21-year old suffered the injury during his side’s loss to Newcastle on Friday, with scans confirming a stress fracture in the metatarsal on his left foot.

It is a big blow for the Warriors, with Harris-Tavita joining centre Euan Aitken on the sidelines for an extended period.

Aitken is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery for a high ankle sprain sustained in Round 1.

The Warriors confirmed Harris-Tavita’s injury in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“Vodafone Warriors halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita is scheduled to have surgery on a foot injury today which is likely to keep him sidelined for up to 12 weeks,” the statement reads.

“The 22-year-old had scans yesterday which revealed he picked up a stress fracture in a metatarsal in his left foot in Friday night’s 16-20 loss to Newcastle in Gosford.

“It’s expected it will take up to 12 weeks before he’s available to play again.”

Harris-Tavita has played 28 NRL games since making his first-grade debut in 2019.

Nathan Brown’s team will look to get its second win of the season when they come up against the Raiders at GIO Stadium this Saturday at 3pm AEDT.