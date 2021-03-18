“He is yet to play senior football but we were keen to have him stay – however the offer from the Warriors was too good to refuse for a player of his experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wish Reece all the best and look forward to him finishing out this year with us.”

The Brisbane Broncos can confirm that development contract player Reece Walsh has signed with the New Zealand Warriors for the 2022 season.https://t.co/7UXmYaHMZD pic.twitter.com/6l35yUhrJK — Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) March 18, 2021

The Warriors were thrilled to acquire the The Tweed Seagulls star’s signature.

“This is a fantastic signing for our club and Vodafone Warriors fans have every reason to be excited about the progress we’re making with recruitment in the short, mid and long term,” Warriors CEO Cameron George told the club website.

“Reece is a wonderful, polite young man who impressed us immensely when we met him.

“He comes to the Vodafone Warriors at the perfect time following us re-signing Tohu (Harris). We now have an exciting future with experience and exciting young players developed from within and others that have been handpicked to join us. It’s a great statement for our club.”