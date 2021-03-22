Former Gold Coast Titans hooker Nathan Peats has signed a deal with the Leigh Centurions for the 2021 Super League season.

Peats has been with the Titans for the last four and a half years after being released by the Parramatta Eels mid-season due to salary cap issues.

Peats played all three games for the NSW Blues in the 2017 State of Origin series and has also represented City Origin and the Indigenous All-Stars.

RELATED: Titans hunting trio of young Broncos

“Nathan brings a wealth of experience,” said Leigh head coach John Duffy.

“He’s looking forward to joining our club and getting stuck in. He will augment the very good squad that we have put together and he will add his own qualities to the group.”