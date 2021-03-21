Titans’ director of performance and culture Mal Meninga has defended his club’s interest in a host of Brisbane young guns amid reports suggesting Gold Coast are particularly keen on a trio of Red Hill rising stars.

Reports earlier this week suggested the Titans were leading the race for Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs, while young pair Xavier Coates and Brendan Piakura have also been on the radar of the Queensland rivals.

The Titans look to have been persistent with Staggs, who has reportedly gained interest from several NRL rivals including the Eels and Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have been in strong contention to land the New South Welshman, while also leading a heavy chase for Piakura’s signature.

The Titans were able to pull off a stellar coup of Broncos star David Fifita ahead of this season, with the growing possibility that other key figures at Brisbane could follow suit.

Speaking on Fox League, Meninga stood strong in his club’s interest of the Broncos trio while also drawing attention to other circling sides.

“I don’t call it poaching,” Meninga said.

“I think those three players that have been mentioned have been mentioned at other clubs as well. All of a sudden, we’ve beaten the Broncos and there’s this other raid.

“They’re thinking we are the kingpins and we are gong to get all their players to come down our way. I can assure you we will be in the picture with a lot of other clubs in recruiting the best players we need for our organisation.

“We’ve got other priorities, those three guys have been mooted around to a lot of other clubs.”

The ongoing and unsteady contract negotiations at the Broncos will be leaving Brisbane fans on edge, with promising fullback Reece Walsh already departing the club earlier this week in a move across the Tasman.

The Warriors were able to sign the emerging playmaker on a three-year, $1.35 million deal to fill the pending void to be left by captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Walsh’s departure now places further pressure on Broncos coach Kevin Walters, with Staggs, Coates and Piakura all unsigned past this season.