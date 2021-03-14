A pair of Brisbane young guns could be set to follow David Fifita’s path to Queensland rival the Gold Coast Titans, per The Courier Mail.

In demand centre Kotoni Staggs and teenager Brendan Piakura have both been linked to a move away from Red Hill as the Titans circle the promising duo.

Staggs has long been a heavily chased prospect in the NRL, with several rival clubs keeping an eye on the off-contract speedster.

Despite having previously stated his desires to remain with Brisbane, there is persistent chase from the Titans, Bulldogs and Eels.

“I love the club,” Staggs told Fox Sports in February.

“Growing up as a young kid, it’s where I wanted to be.

“It was a dream to play for the Broncos and Darren Lockyer was my idol.

“I don’t want to be anywhere else bar here and it would be good to just stay here.”

Reports surfaced last month that Piakura was on the radar of both the Bulldogs and Titans, with the Broncos offering the Queensland junior a two-year, $500,000 contract in hope of retaining the teen sensation.

Staggs would cost potential suitors close to $800,000-per-season for the 22-year-old to put pen to paper, with the New South Welshman touted as one of the best rising stars of the competition and looking to cash in on his prospects.

An ACL injury has kept him on the sideline for the start of the season, with a return date framed for the midway point of the year.