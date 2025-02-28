The 2025 NRL season is set to get underway on Sunday (Australian time) in Las Vegas, with four teams making the trip for an expanded program of matches.

As was the case last year in the first edition of the NRL's American odyssey, two NRL games will headline proceedings, this time featuring the Canberra Raiders against the New Zealand Warriors, and the Penrith Panthers against the Cronulla Sharks later in the day.

The program for the day has been expanded to four matches though, with an English Super League game to start the day featuring the Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, and a women's Test between Australia and England to be played between the two NRL games.

Here is everything you need to know for the NRL's trip to Las Vegas.

Full day schedule

What is the venue?

The venue is Las Vegas' number one sports ground, named Allegiant Stadium, and is located adjacent to the Las Vegas strip.

An indoor, climate-controlled facility which plays host to the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL and hosted last year's Super Bowl, the capacity is 65,000.

How do you watch Las Vegas NRL in Australia?

All four games during the day will be broadcast on Fox Sports and, by extension, live streamed on Kayo Sports.

Channel 9 will also have the rights to the women's Test and the later NRL fixture between the Penrith Panthers and Canberra Raiders.

How do you listen to Las Vegas NRL in Australia on radio?

There are four separate ways to listen to the NRL in Las Vegas on radio in Australia, with the ABC, 2GB, SEN and Triple M all providing coverage.

How do you watch Las Vegas NRL around the world?

The games will be shown live in a number of countries, including the United States through Fox US, the United Kingdom through Sky UK, France through France BIS and Canada through Roger Sports Net, while New Zealand will have its standard coverage through Sky Sports NZ.

Other select countries will have their broadcasts, while the Watch NRL app is also available around the world.

Squads

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors

Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Harvey Makin

Warrington Wolves

Matty Ashton, Jordy Crowther, Ben Currie, Matt Dufty, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, James Harrison, Adam Holroyd, Toby King, Oli Leyland, Arron Lindop, Zane Musgrove, Joe Philbin, Sam Powell, Stefan Ratchford, Dan Russell, Cai Taylor-Wray, Josh Thewlis, Paul Vaughan, Danny Walker, George Williams, Luke Yates

Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors

Canberra Raiders

1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Morgan Smithies

Interchange: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Josh Papali'i 17. Ata Mariota 18. Danny Levi 19. Trey Mooney 20. Ethan Sanders 21. Chevy Stewart 22. Jed Stuart

New Zealand Warriors

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Taine Tuaupiki 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark

Interchange: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Jackson Ford 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Leka Halasima 18. Samuel Healey 20. Te Maire Martin 21. Eddie Ieremia 22. Bunty Afoa 23. Edward Kosi

Australian Jilaroos vs England

Australian Jilaroos

1. Tamika Upton (Brisbane Broncos), 2. Jakiya Whitfeld (North Queensland Cowboys), 3. Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters), 4. Tiana Penitani (Cronulla Sharks), 5. Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos), 6. Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos), 7. Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters), 8. Shannon Mato (Gold Coast Titans), 9. Olivia Higgins (Newcastle Knights), 10. Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers), 11. Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters), 12. Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights), 13. Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders)

Interchange

14. Quincy Dodd (Cronulla Sharks), 15. Jessica Sergis (Sydney Roosters), 16. Sarah Togatuki (Wests Tigers), 17. Keilee Joseph (Brisbane Broncos), 18. Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans), 19. Jessika Elliston (Gold Coast Titans)

England Women

1. Georgie Dagger (York Valkyrie), 2. Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie), 3. Tamzin Renouf (York Valkyrie), 4. Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), 5. Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors), 6. Zoe Harris (St Helens), 7. Georgia Roche (Newcastle Knights), 8. Olivia Wood (York Valkyrie), 9. Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), 10. Shona Hoyle (St Helens), 11. Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders), 12. Paige Travis (Parramatta Eels), 13. Jodie Cunningham (St Helens)

Interchange

14. Katie Mottershead (St Helens), 15. Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), 16. Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos), 17. Izzy Northrop (Leeds Rhinos), 18. Erin Stott (St Helens), 19. Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors)

Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards 2. Casey McLean 3. Izack Tago 4. Luke Garner 5. Paul Alamoti 6. Jack Cole 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Daine Laurie 15. Isaiah Papali'i 16. Matt Eisenhuth 17. Luron Patea 18. Brad Schneider 19. Mavrik Geyer 20. Jesse McLean 21. Luke Sommerton 23. Blaize Talagi

Cronulla Sharks

1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes

Interchange: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Braden Hamlin-Uele 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Tuku Hau Tapuha 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Billy Burns 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Hohepa Puru

Match officials

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves

Referee: Chris Kendall

Touch judges: Jonny Roberts and Richard Thompson

Video referee: Liam Moore

Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Dave Munro

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Australian Jilaroos vs England

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Liam Moore and Tara Jones

Bunker official: Todd Smith

Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Matt Noyen

Bunker official: Liam Kennedy

What else is happening on the day in Las Vegas?

A game day fan precinct will be set up, and is included in the price of the ticket between 12:30pm and 8pm (local time).

An official after party with T-Pain at the Zouk Nightclub is also set to take place after fulltime in the final game from 10:30pm local time.

When do the 13 other NRL teams start their 2025 season?

The remaining 13 NRL teams have to wait another week to start their seasons, and in the case of the Gold Coast Titans who have the Round 1 bye, another week beyond that.

The teams travelling from Las Vegas have a week off in between their opener and Round 2 to allow for recovery and time to overcome jetlag.

Here is when every other team will start their season.

Thursday, March 6, 8pm: Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos, Allianz Stadium

Friday, March 7, 6pm: Wests Tigers vs Newcastle Knights, Campbelltown Sports Stadium

Friday, March 7, 8:05pm: The Dolphins vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, Suncorp Stadium

Saturday, March 8, 5:30pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Saturday, March 8, 7:35pm: Manly Sea Eagles vs North Queensland Cowboys, 4 Pines Park

Sunday, March 9, 4:05pm: Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Sunday, March 16, 6:15pm: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans, Belmore Sports Ground

Will the NRL be back in Las Vegas next year?

Almost certainly yes.

The NRL have signed a five-year deal to play their season opener in Las Vegas, and while there are options in that contract each season, there has been no inkling to suggest that it won't be continuing next year.

Which teams are to play will not be announced until later this year.