Promising youngster Jack Bostock is set to be awarded a starting spot in the Dolphins team as Wayne Bennett looks set to finalise his back-line for the upcoming season.

Bostock, who made his NRL debut last season with the club, is set to partner 2023 Dally M Winger of the Year and Ken Irvine Medal winner Jamayne Isaako as the two wingers, edging out Tesi Niu, Edrick Lee and Robert Jennings, according to The Courier Mail.

The publication understands that Origin star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will remain at fullback to begin the season, whilst the centres will be comprised of recruits Herbie Farnworth and Jake Averillo from the Broncos and Bulldogs.

This means fan-favourite Valynce Te Whare and utility Euan Aitken are not in Wayne Bennett's plan to play in the centres. However, Aitken will still likely feature in the team either in the second row or coming off the interchange bench.

Recruited from the St George Illawarra Dragons, Bostock appeared in four first-grade games last season - including a forgettable debut against his former club. H

Having already shown he has plenty of potential in top-flight football, he stands at an impressive 197 centimetres and is taller than Sydney Roosters winger Daniel Tupou.

“It looks like I've been going all right,” Bostock said at a press conference this week.

“You don't get a whole lot of feedback from Wayne. It's hard to get a gauge on what the team will look like in round one.

“I'm trying to come in every day and keep getting better and work on the things I need to work on. We'll see what happens when the trials come around.

"I'd like to be in the NRL team a lot more consistently this year. I know last year I played a few games, but I was a bit in and out.

“I want to stay in the team consistently, (and) then once I get in there, who knows what happens?”

Full squad

Best 17 and full squad

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

2. Jamayne Isaako

3. Herbie Farnworth

4. Jake Averillo

5. Jack Bostock

6. Isaiya Katoa

7. Sean O'Sullivan

8. Jesse Bromwich

9. Jeremy Marshall-King

10. Thomas Flegler

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Kenneath Bromwich

13. Tom Gilbert

14. Kodi Nikorima

15. Euan Aitken

16. Mark Nicholls

17. Connelly Lemuelu

18. Jarrod Wallace

19. Tesi Niu

20. Harrison Graham

21. Robert Jennings

22. Josh Kerr

23. Mason Teague

24. Edrick Lee

25. Ray Stone

26. Anthony Milford

27. Max Plath

28. Valynce Te Whare

29. Oryn Keeley

30. No player signed

Roster spots open: 1

2024 Development List

1. Ryan Jackson

2. Jeremiah Simbiken

3. Michael Waqa

4. Kurt Donoghoe

5. James Walsh