NRL Rd 27 - Dolphins v Warriors
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Jack Bostock of the Dolphins attempts to break free from the defence during the round 27 NRL match between the Dolphins and New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Promising youngster Jack Bostock is set to be awarded a starting spot in the Dolphins team as Wayne Bennett looks set to finalise his back-line for the upcoming season.

Bostock, who made his NRL debut last season with the club, is set to partner 2023 Dally M Winger of the Year and Ken Irvine Medal winner Jamayne Isaako as the two wingers, edging out Tesi Niu, Edrick Lee and Robert Jennings, according to The Courier Mail.

The publication understands that Origin star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will remain at fullback to begin the season, whilst the centres will be comprised of recruits Herbie Farnworth and Jake Averillo from the Broncos and Bulldogs.

This means fan-favourite Valynce Te Whare and utility Euan Aitken are not in Wayne Bennett's plan to play in the centres. However, Aitken will still likely feature in the team either in the second row or coming off the interchange bench.

Recruited from the St George Illawarra Dragons, Bostock appeared in four first-grade games last season - including a forgettable debut against his former club. H

Having already shown he has plenty of potential in top-flight football, he stands at an impressive 197 centimetres and is taller than Sydney Roosters winger Daniel Tupou.

“It looks like I've been going all right,” Bostock said at a press conference this week.

“You don't get a whole lot of feedback from Wayne. It's hard to get a gauge on what the team will look like in round one.

“I'm trying to come in every day and keep getting better and work on the things I need to work on. We'll see what happens when the trials come around.

"I'd like to be in the NRL team a lot more consistently this year. I know last year I played a few games, but I was a bit in and out.

“I want to stay in the team consistently, (and) then once I get in there, who knows what happens?”

Full squad

Euan AitkenJake AverilloJack BostockJesse BromwichKenneath BromwichHerbie FarnworthThomas FleglerTom GilbertHarrison GrahamJamayne IsaakoRobert JenningsIsaiya KatoaFelise KaufusiOryn KeeleyJosh KerrEdrick LeeConnelly LemueluJeremy Marshall-KingAnthony MilfordMark NichollsKodi NikorimaTesi NiuSean O'SullivanMax PlathRay StoneHamiso Tabuai-FidowValynce Te WhareMason TeagueJarrod Wallace

Best 17 and full squad
1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2. Jamayne Isaako
3. Herbie Farnworth
4. Jake Averillo
5. Jack Bostock
6. Isaiya Katoa
7. Sean O'Sullivan
8. Jesse Bromwich
9. Jeremy Marshall-King
10. Thomas Flegler
11. Felise Kaufusi
12. Kenneath Bromwich
13. Tom Gilbert

14. Kodi Nikorima
15. Euan Aitken
16. Mark Nicholls
17. Connelly Lemuelu

18. Jarrod Wallace
19. Tesi Niu
20. Harrison Graham
21. Robert Jennings
22. Josh Kerr
23. Mason Teague
24. Edrick Lee
25. Ray Stone
26. Anthony Milford
27. Max Plath
28. Valynce Te Whare
29. Oryn Keeley
30. No player signed

Roster spots open: 1

2024 Development List

1. Ryan Jackson
2. Jeremiah Simbiken
3. Michael Waqa
4. Kurt Donoghoe
5. James Walsh