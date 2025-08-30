Calvin Harris-Tavita, the younger brother of Chanel Harris-Tavita, has reportedly agreed to a contract upgrade with his current club.

Already compared to NRL Hall of Famer Benji Marshall due to his wicked step and amazing attacking ability, the younger Harris-Tavita is one of the many talented young players coming from New Zealand.

Still only 17, the teenager is impressing in both rugby league and rugby union and was recently named in the U17s ANZRL team of the Tournament.

Contracted at the Brisbane Broncos, The Courier-Mail reports that he has signed a two-year contract upgrade with the club to remain there until at least the end of the 2028 season.

The move to tie down his services will see him contend with Under-19s Queensland halfback Coby Black and new recruit Tom Duffy for a spot in the halves once Ben Hunt and Adam Reynolds retire.

“He is a serious talent, no doubt about it. He is a great signing for the Broncos, absolutely,” New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) boss Greg Peters told the publication.

“Calvin is one of the two stars of the Kings College first XV team that recently won the Auckland Central area competition.

“He is very exciting. He plays first XV because he's at Kings and it's a private school here, but he has played Nines and in national tournaments with the New Zealand Rugby League.

“He stands out with his attack and he's a class above the other kids. A number of our (league) players win scholarships to private schools in New Zealand and they play rugby because it's entrenched in the schools.

“However, they are from league families and league backgrounds. Calvin is one of those kids … he does love rugby league.”