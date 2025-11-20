Sydney Roosters youngster Blake Steep has been granted an exceptional honour, one that will trump any award he could get on the field.

Steep has been recognised for his extraordinary bravery, receiving a silver medal for heroism at a ceremony hosted by the Governor of New South Wales.

Presented by Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, the award formed part of a Royal Humane Society ceremony acknowledging 46 citizens and first responders for acts of exceptional courage.

Steep earned the honour after saving his father Brent in a life-threatening incident earlier this year.

While spearfishing at Delicate Nobby, near Port Macquarie, the 20-year-old noticed his father floating face down after suffering a medical emergency.

Steep managed to drag his father onto nearby rocks, sustaining cuts and bruises in the process, before swimming 400 metres to shore to call for help.

He then swam back to care for his father until emergency services arrived.

His father was later airlifted to Prince of Wales Hospital, where he underwent successful open-heart surgery.

The Royal Humane Society medals recognise individuals who display exceptional bravery and selflessness in preserving human life.

It's a remarkable story of courage, composure, and devotion - one that reflects the same resilience Steep brings to the footy field.