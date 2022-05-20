Wests Tigers young gun Jock Madden's management have reportedly reached out to the Dolphins over a potential contract in 2023.

Madden has made it clear he will move on from the Tigers at the end of the season if he can't be promised regular first-grade minutes.

Stuck behind Luke Brooks, Adam Doueihi and Jackson Hastings in the pecking order for Michael Maguire's side, the chance of that occurring looks slim.

He has previously been linked with a switch to the Canberra Raiders, as well as other Sydney clubs, however it's almost inevitable that every off-contract player will ultimately be linked with the Dolphins - and Madden's management themselves have reportedly put the bait in the water.

The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio has told SEN Radio that Madden is very open to a switch north.

“Look, the Dolphins need to get moving in the halves,” Riccio said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“Jock’s been pretty good for the Tigers this year and he needs to get the job done tonight.

“As we’ve said, there’s a lot of expectation against the Tigers to get the job done against a team that’s in turmoil.

“Certainly, his manager has come out and almost put the bait out to the Dolphins saying look, ‘Jock is keen to get there if the Dolphins are keen on him’.

“Again, it comes on the back of the Dolphins only signing (Isaiya) Katoa coming from the Penrith Panthers … they haven’t really locked down their halves yet.”

As it stands, Madden would be the first half who holds NRL experience to sign with the club.

Only Isaiya Katoa has signed in the position to date and, while there have been rumours linking other players - including star Cameron Munster - to the club, all the marquee players they have chased have signed elsewhere.

Munster himself isn't available until the 2024 season, with the Storm repeatedly shutting down rumours that he could gain an early release.

It means the Dolphins and inaugural coach Wayne Bennett may be forced to link up with a young halves pairing, with reports suggesting Sean O'Sullivan was being chased - although it's a move Bennett himself has denied.





The Dolphins need to have at least 24 players signed to their top 30 squad by the first Monday in November under NRL rules.