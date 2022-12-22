Young St George Illawarra halfback Junior Talatau Amone is tonight in Police custody after being charged over an alleged hammer attack in Warrawong last month, per the Illawarra Mercury.

Amone was reportedly arrested at his home and charged with reckless grievous bodily harm, property damage and intimidation.

The incident is alleged to have occurred after the victim parked his vehicle on the nature strip in the area before starting work on a two-storey building in mid-November.

Amone's father, also named Talatau, is alleged to have come out of his house nearby and started taking photos of the vehicle, believing it to be illegally parked.

When questioned about his actions by the workmen on-site, he allegedly refused to respond before walking back into his house.

It's alleged that Amone Snr returned to the vehicle soon after, reached through an open window on the driver's side and ripped something out – believed to be the indicator toggle. He chucked it on the road before returning to his premises.

He emerged again soon after, along with his son – who was armed with a hammer – and another unknown male.

It's alleged that the Dragons star then jumped atop the vehicle, damaging the roof and smashing the windscreen with the hammer.

As the owner of the vehicle called Triple 0, the Amones and their associate climbed the ladder onto the roof of the work site, where Junior Amone swung the hammer at the victim, forcing him to jump onto a neighbouring roof.

Amone followed the victim, allegedly swinging the hammer continually. When the victim had nowhere else to go, he confronted Amone, who hit him with a hammer, causing him to fall off the roof. He hit an air conditioning unit during his fall.

Amone then allegedly encouraged his co-accused to continue the assault as his father and the unknown male got off the roof. A co-worker of the victim then removed the ladder, trapping Amone.

Police soon arrived on scene as the victim fled for his life. Though Amone and the unknown assailant did not return to their property following the alleged assault, their escape was caught on CCTV. When confronted by Police, the elder Amone denied anything had happened.

The victim suffered injuries to his arm, wrist and hip. He and his co-worker have reportedly identified Amone as the main assailant.

During an interview with Police, Amone declined to comment. He has not yet appeared in court but has had bail formally refused. He will be required back in court on Friday.

The club has released a brief statement on the matter, confirming Amone has been referred to the Integrity Unit.

"Dragons player Talatau Amone has been charged in relation to an alleged incident earlier this year.

The club has notified the NRL integrity unit.

As this is a legal matter the club will be making no further comment."