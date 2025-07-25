St George Illawarra Dragons winger Sione Finau has showcased his talent and potential as an NRL player, and it seems the young outside back wants to continue that development elsewhere.\r\n\r\nCurrently seeking a new deal for 2026 and onward, the 23-year-old has begun looking externally for a new home, with hopes he can secure a regular first grade spot.\r\n\r\nFollowing the footsteps of former Dragons Savelio Tamale, Finau has made his way to the nation's capital, touring Canberra Raiders facilities earlier this week, according to the Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\nFinau, who is currently ruled out for the season after suffering a shoulder injury, has shown glimpses of brilliance for the Dragons, however has only featured in seven matches since debuting in 2023.\r\n\r\nNow approaching his mid-twenties, the speedy winger is in dire need of a regular starting role, if he wants to build a long-lasting NRL career.\r\n\r\nWhile the Raiders backline stocks are abundant, with Tamale, Kaeo Weekes, Matt Timoko, Jed Stuart, and Xavier Savage all vying for spots in the back five, Finau seems confident he can compete.\r\n\r\nNo official deal has been laid out for the winger, but with the 2025 season coming to a close in just six weeks, he will be hoping to lock down a home for 2026.