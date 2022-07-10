The wait for Anthony Milford to confirm which club he will play for in 2023 is set to continue, with the Newcastle Knights and Dolphins both ramping up their offers.

News broke on Friday that the Dolphins had increased their offer from one year to two or even potentially three years for the former Bronco, who has been in strong form since his return to the NRL with the Newcastle Knights in Round 11.

While contract length was believed to be one of the issues for Milford ahead of signing his next contract, his handshake deal with the Dolphins could well be backflipped on pending on the final financial incentive of the two potential deals sitting on the table, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio told Triple M Radio that the deal could all come down to money if both clubs sit on similar contract lengths.

“The Knights are keen to keep him... they’ve commenced those negotiations to try and keep him,” Riccio said.

“But the Dolphins need some answers in their halves. The Dolphins still have 11 spots to fill and time is running out as far as getting a roster together to start by November 1.

“That’s when pre-season begins and it will come quickly. They just haven’t been able to land that controlling half at this point in time. We know Sean O’Sullivan from Penrith is coming.

“But money will talk. Money will determine that next move for Milford and if the Knights can get a decent offer together I have got no doubt he will stay.”

While Milford hasn't been able to take the Knights on a run of form, the club have been impressed with his form.

The other factor which could still sway Milford is the lure of playing under coach Wayne Bennett, who he is close with from his time in Brisbane.

No timeline has been revealed on when Milford may make a call.