Wests Tigers' coach Michael Maguire has opened up on the Wests Tigers spine puzzle for 2022, indicating that Jackson Hastings is well in the running to wear a jersey in the halves.

The signing of Hastings, the form of Luke Brooks, injury to Luke Brooks and emergence of Jock Madden has created a challenging headache for Maguire, while Tyrone Peachey also throws a spanner in the works with what he could potentially bring to the side in the Tigers.

It shapes as one of the biggest decisions of the off-season across any club, and is also likely to be the most-heavily reviewed decision.

Maguire's tenure in charge of the Tigers appeared on incredibly shaky ground at the back end of 2021, and while the club - and new director of football Tim Sheens - came out in support of the embattled coach eventually, the pressure won't be going anywhere if the Tigers can't make a positive start to 2022.

That positive start is made all the more difficult by playing six of last year's top eight in the first seven weeks of the season, with the Melbourne Storm to start, followed by the Newcastle Knights, New Zealand Warriors, Gold Coast Titans, Cronulla Sharks, Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs across the first seven weeks.

It's hardly an ideal time to be playing without Doueihi, however, Maguire hinted that even Luke Brooks' spot isn't secure to start the year in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

"We have had Jackson working with the halves," Maguire said.

"In the spine we have Jackson, Luke Brooks, Tyrone Peachey and Jock Madden working hard with Dane (Laurie) so he can get a good understanding of playing with them all."

Maguire went on to say he has been "really impressed" with Peachey without confirming what position he would play.

"I have been really impressed with Peach. He gets in and works really hard on both his game and his connections with his teammates," Maguire said.

"I think he is going to give us a real point of difference. Whether we use him at lock or five-eighth, he is quite versatile and that versatility will give us a real point of difference."

The comments seem to indicate both Peachey and Hastings are fighting for a spot in the halves to start the season, although given the Tigers struggles for a versatile, ball-playing lock last year, regularly having to play either Alex Twal or Thomas Mikaele in the 13 jumper, it's difficult to see Peachey not starting in the forwards, allowing Hastings to partner Brooks early in the season before Doueihi returns.

That potentially leaves Jock Madden on the outer once again, with the youngster touted as one of the most talented juniors in the game.

The Tigers kick-off their season on March 12 at home against the Storm.