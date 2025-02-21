Parramatta Eels head coach Jason Ryles has provided the latest on Dylan Brown's contract situation after reports emerged that three rival teams were reportedly discussing offering him a new deal worth around $11 million.

One of the hottest properties to hit the open market alongside the likes of Adam Reynolds, Cody Walker, Daly Cherry-Evans and Te Maire Martin, Brown's future has been clouded in uncertainty over the past month.

This comes after he was offered to all 16 rival NRL teams and Rugby Australia and could decide to opt out of his current deal with the Eels due to a player-option clause in his contract.

He has until Round 10 to decide whether or not he will remain at the Eels beyond this season.

According to the latest reports, three NRL teams have discussed offering Brown a ten-year contract worth around $11 million to lure him away from the Parramatta Eels.

For the first time since these rumours emerged, Jason Ryles has provided the latest on the New Zealand international and stated that the Eels will support him "100 per cent whichever direction he goes."

"Dylan's entitled to do whatever he likes in regards to the situation that he's in." Ryles said on Friday night.

"What I do is just provide the best environment for him to come to footy every day so he can do the best he can be and with me he's been outstanding and he's been really good.

"Whatever will be, will be and we'll support Dylan 100 per cent whichever direction he goes.

"Obviously sooner rather than later it'd be nice but it's important that he gets his decision right because it's a really important one for him."

An eight-time international for the New Zealand Kiwis, Brown has amassed 123 first-grade appearances for the Eels since his debut in Round 1 of the 2019 season and formed a formidable partnership with Mitchell Moses, which helped lead the Eels to the 2022 NRL Grand Final.

While there is a high possibility that he could remain put at Parramatta, the five-eighth has become one of the most in-demand players.

However, multiple teams such as The Dolphins and Sydney Roosters have already shut down links to Brown and pulled out of the race for his services.

"I think we were pretty clear on our position and we're really clear as a footy club and we showed a lot of faith and the club showed him a lot of faith in him offering a nine-year deal," Ryles added.

"We're in the midst of that at the moment and that's kind of where we sit."

It is understood that if he agrees to stay with Paramatta, he has another get-out clause in his contract for the 2027 NRL season.