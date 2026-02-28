Brisbane Broncos

Why they can: Elite talent and great coaching

The defending premiers may have shocked the rugby league world to claim the premiership in 2025, but they come into 2026 expecting to go back-to-back.

That's not for nothing either.

Reece Walsh leads the club's elite talent, having put together one of the best eight-week runs for an individual player in the history of the game on the run to the last premiership.

Add that to Payne Haas in his final year with the club as the best forward in the game, and the Broncos have a handy base from which to build.

Adam Reynolds will again guide them around the park, while Michael Maguire is one of the more proven coaching winners in the modern game.

Why they can't: The back-to-back problem

The Broncos now have the issue of having a target on their heads. Every club aims up when they face the premiers, and now that title means they have to be on their A-game every week.

Teams love to ‘get up' for their season, like beating the premiers; it has added more pressure for them to perform. With the loss of Kobe Hetherington from their 17 and Payne Haas set to leave at year's end, it'll be hard to replicate the magic they showed during the back end of last year.