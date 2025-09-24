Speedy Canberra Raiders dummy-half Danny Levi has called time on his tenure in the nation's capital, sending out a warm thank you to the club that he called home for three seasons.

While Levi's time at the Raiders has come to a close, he hopes that isn't the case for his rugby league career.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Levi announced his departure from the Raiders, after playing 28 NRL matches for the club since arriving in 2023.

After sharing his gratitude to his teammates and Raiders fans, he concluded his caption with a cheeky "Who's hiring?", hinting at his hopes of playing rugby league professionally beyond this year.

He also admitted in the caption that he is unsure where his career stands beyond 2025.

"Not sure where the journey leads [me] next, but [I] will always be forever grateful," he said in the social media post.

Reports earlier in the year suggested he could look to return to the Super League. However, there has been little talk since about a potential landing spot for the 29-year-old.