As the Canberra Raiders look towards the future, hooker Danny Levi is reportedly eyeing a move away from the nation's capital.

Contracted until the end of the 2025 season, hooker Levi is likely to become the latest member of the Raiders to be moved on following the departures of Jordan Rapana, Elliott Whitehead, Emre Guler, James Schiller and Zac Woolford.

Signing with the Raiders in 2023, he has featured in 27 matches over the past three seasons but has now found himself down the pecking order with Tom Starling, Owen Pattie and Shaun Packer in front of him.

With 23 of those coming from last season, he has yet to play first-grade football in 2025 despite being a dual-international for the New Zealand (four Tests) and Samoa (five Tests) national teams.

Previously offered to clubs in the Super League at the back end of last year, reports have emerged that Levi is eyeing a move back to the overseas competition where he made 30 appearances for the Huddersfield Giants, per League Express.

Meanwhile, Newcastle Knights hooker Jayden Brailey will move to the nation's capital in 2026 and will also move in front of him.

It's unclear at this stage whether Levi has offers from any specific teams in the NRL or Super League competitions. However, a handful of clubs from both leagues are thought to be in the market for a dummy half.

The revelation surrounding his future comes as partner-in-crime Tom Starling has also been linked with various teams and Jayden Brailey is confirmed to be joining the team in 2026 from the Newcastle Knights.

A veteran of the NRL, Brailey has appeared in 132 matches for the Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle Knights over the past nine seasons but has continually been plagued with injuries throughout the course of his career.