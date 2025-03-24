Canberra Raiders hooker Tom Starling has provided an update on his future as he remains off-contract at the end of the season and is free to negotiate and speak with rival teams.

Arriving at the nation's capital in 2019 after a one-year stint at the Newcastle Knights, Starling has been a key piece of the club's spine over the past four seasons but has primarily come off the interchange bench.

Reaching the 100-game milestone club in 2024, the 26-year-old still has plenty to give and is likely to attract interest from both teams in the NRL and Super League if he remains unsigned for the 2026 season.

In an interview with The Canberra Times, the dummy-half confirmed that he and his management are yet to open talks with the Raiders over a contract extension, but he hopes to remain at the club.

"Not as much [contract discussions] at the moment mate," Starling told The Canberra Times.

"I've just been trying to focus on playing good footy and earning my spot as a starter here, and proving that I belong starting.

"I'll let my manager sort that stuff out. My job is to win games of footy so I'm just focusing on that.

"You can't be thinking about external stuff when you're trying to get ready for a game.

"Yeah for sure [I want to stay]. It's the club that gave me my opportunity to play first grade and I'd love to be here."

The update on Starling's future comes as teammate Danny Levi looks destined to depart the club at the end of the season, whilst Jayden Brailey is set to sign a two-year deal to join from the Newcastle Knights.

Yet to be confirmed, it is understood that talks between him and the Raiders have entered the final stages of negotiations after he caught the interest of both the Manly Sea Eagles and North Queensland Cowboys.

A veteran of the NRL, Brailey has appeared in 132 matches for the Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle Knights over the past nine seasons but has continually been plagued with injuries throughout the course of his career.

Other hookers at the Raiders include young guns Owen Pattie (who made his debut in Round 1) and Shaun Packer.

"He's a good young kid, he's got a long future in the game and got out there on the weekend and did his job and did well," Starling added on Pattie.

"He made his tackles and had a couple of scoots from dummy half.

"He's just going to keep getting better week-in, week-out and I'll try and help him along the way, and hopefully I'll draw a few things from him as well because he's a smart little hooker."